The Logitech MX Master 3 is a high-quality mouse with a bunch of features that make it perfect for long usage. Its many buttons help in certain software like Adobe suite, Blender, Maya, and more.

The mouse has been massively discounted this Black Friday. Currently, several MX Master mice are available for jaw-dropping deals. Users who have been waiting to pick up one of these ergonomic mice should hurry up.

Black Friday deals have taken over the internet in the last week. Almost every major retailer has listed products at great deals. Thus, users who are looking to save money on their latest tech purchases should pick up the discounted items before they are sold out.

The Logitech MX Master 3 can last more than two months on a single full charge

The Logitech MX Master 3 for Business is a high-performance and pricey mouse. It comes with wireless connectivity via a USB 2.4 GHz connector. The mouse also comes with 7 programmable buttons. Since it is built for productivity purposes, it can go up to a maximum of 4,000 DPI.

The mouse also bundles a USB Type-C cable, like every modern Logitech mouse, for charging purposes. The battery inside the MX master 3 is quite well-optimized. It can last more than two months on a single full charge. The device also has a two-year warranty coverage from Logitech.

However, these features come at a hefty price tag of $109. Thus, users do have to cash in a bit to use this high-quality device. However, the mouse is being sold at throwaway prices this Black Friday.

On the official Dell website, the mouse has been discounted by $40. This brings the cost of the graphite edition of the Master 3 down to $70. Thus, this is the best chance for users who have been waiting for the device to become available at a discounted price. Users with a $70 budget can now get this high-quality mouse that is a stretch for this price.

Alongside the Master 3, some other MX Master models are also being offered at discounted prices. Instead of the $100 price tag on the slightly older MX Master 2S Bluetooth mouse, it is being offered for the same $70 price. This makes the slightly older version an option worth considering.

Other options to consider include the MX Master 3S Performance variant, which comes with an improved exoskeleton design. Two variants of the mouse, black and pale gray, are available for $99.99 each.

The graphite edition of the slightly improved Logitech MX Master 3S is also being offered for $100. Other MX products currently discounted on the Dell website include the MX Keys Mini keyboard. While the product has an MSRP of $110, it is being sold for $40 less at $70.

The Logitech MX Keys mouse and keyboard combo have also been discounted. While the combo has an MSRP of $219.99, it is being offered for $20 less at $199.99.

Users can also consider the MX Anywhere 3, a compact performance mouse that has been built with extreme portability in mind. It is currently being sold for $80 on the Dell website.

Thus, this Black Friday sale is one of the best times to save a ton of money on some Logitech products.

