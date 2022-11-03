5 best gaming mice deals on Newegg in Black Friday Sale 2022

Shoppers can save a ton of money on their tech purchases this Black Friday. Sales have already begun on some of the largest stores like Newegg and Target, and it's raining deals.

With hundreds of offers, landing on the best product that suits all requirements and needs while costing less can be intimidating. Websites like Newegg have dozens of deals that can a lot of time to go through, thereby creating further complexities in the process.

Thus, this list was created to help users with buying the best mice according to their needs and budget. A variety of options, from $10 office-use offerings to MOBA gaming mice that are currently on discount in Black Friday sale, have been included here.

A guide to the best mice deals on Newegg this Black Friday Sale 2022

1) Logitech M235 RG wireless optical mouse ($9.99)

The Logitech M325 RF Wireless Optical mouse (Image via Logitech)

The Logitech M235 RG wireless optical mouse is one of the cheapest devices that users can pick up during this Black Friday sale. This Logitech product comes with a standard entry-level mouse that is most suited for office use. It also supports wireless connectivity for maximum convenience.

Currently, the mouse has dropped to $10 on Newegg, making it one of the most affordable quality products.

2) 1STPLAYER USB wired lightweight RGB PC gaming mouse M6 ($15.99)

The 1STPLAYER USB Wired Lightweight RGB PC Gaming Mouse M6 (Image via Newegg)

The 1STPLAYER USB wired lightweight RGB PC gaming mouse is a solid option on a tight budget. It packs some gaming aesthetics and features like RGB lighting and high DPIs. It is also based on a honeycomb design that allows for extra comfort and usability.

In this Black Friday sale, the product is available for just $15.99 on Newegg, making it one of the cheapest high-quality gaming mice to choose from.

3) TROPRO gaming mouse wired breathing light ($24.99)

The TROPRO gaming mouse wired breathing light (Image via Newegg)

The TROPRO gaming mouse is another choice for those willing to spend above $20. This mouse comes with RGB lighting and an ergonomic design, like the one listed above. It also comes with thumb buttons and a DPI switch, which are immensely helpful in competitive gaming,

The mouse is currently discounted to $25 on Amazon, making it a lucrative option for users on a budget.

4) Microsoft Arc mouse ($51.99)

The Microsoft Arc mouse (Image via Newegg)

The Microsoft Arc is an innovative mouse that focuses on minimalism and maximum user comfort over other features. The design makes it look like a gadget from the future. Since it has been designed for office use, gamers will be disappointed with the product.

Tom Warren @tomwarren Microsoft's new Arc Mouse pairs well with the Surface Keyboard. Been using it a few weeks and it's comfy Microsoft's new Arc Mouse pairs well with the Surface Keyboard. Been using it a few weeks and it's comfy https://t.co/XYHHFGSEub

While the mouse originally costs $80, users can purchase it for around $52 in this Black Friday sale on Newegg. This makes it a lucrative option for many people.

5) Corsair SCIMITAR PRO RGB MOBA/MMO gaming mouse ($59.99)

The Corsair SCIMITAR PRO RGB MOBA/MMO gaming mouse (Image via Newegg)

The Corsair SCIMITAR PRO RGB mouse is focused on gaming, MOBA and MMO titles being its genre of expertise. The mouse comes with twelve extra thumb buttons that gamers from said communities can truly benefit from. Add to this, the mouse is based on an exoskeleton design and packs enough RGB lighting to satisfy any fan of the feature.

Lachlan Olech @SonsOfLeo So, bought a new mouse today. Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB. So, bought a new mouse today. Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB. https://t.co/SL6kAJbDfw

The mouse was originally priced at $80. However, users can pick it up for $60 in this Black Friday sale on Newegg. This makes it one of the most high-quality MOBA mice to choose from.

