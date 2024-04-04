Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Which is the better gaming phone?

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R is an interesting match-up. Both devices offer powerful processors, high refresh rate displays, and fast charging. The Edge 50 Pro has features like a 1.5K 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 4,500mAh battery, and three cameras on the back.

While it looks like a solid choice, you may be wondering how it fares against the OnePlus 12R, one of the popular midrange gaming devices. This article will pit both devices against each other in a Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R battle to determine which mobile provides the best value for gaming.

Note: This article is subjective and depends on the author’s opinions.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Hardware specifications and variants

Edge 50 Pro sports the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 while OnePlus 12R features last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Image via Motorola and OnePlus)

Before we take a deeper dive into our Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R comparison, let’s look at their hardware specifications, RAM and storage variants, and pricing.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

8GB RAM and 128GB storage - ~$380

12GB RAM and 256GB storage - ~$440

OnePlus 12R

8GB RAM and 128GB storage - $499

16GB RAM and 256GB storage - $599

Here's a side-by-side hardware comparison of both devices:

Specifications Motorola Edge 50 Pro OnePlus 12R Display 6.7" FHD+ (1220 x 2712) pOLED, 144Hz 6.7" FHD+ (1264 x 2780) AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB,12Gb,16GB Storage Variants 128GB, 256GB (UFS 2.2) 128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1) Front Camera 50MP 16MP Back Cameras 50MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (optical 3x zoom) 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Charging Speeds 125W TurboPower 100W SuperVOOC Battery Capacity 4,500mAh 5,500mAh Price ~$380 (converted) $499

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Display comparison

Edge 50 Pro features a higher 144Hz refresh rate screen vs 120Hz on OnePlus. (Image via Motorola)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a slightly smaller 6.7-inch pOLED display compared to the OnePlus 12R's 6.78-inch AMOLED panel. Both have 1.5K curved panels that ensure excellent sharpness and an immersive viewing experience.

The Edge 50 Pro offers a higher 144Hz refresh rate compared to the 12R's 120Hz. The extra 24Hz translates to slightly smoother visuals and a more responsive feel. Moreover, the Edge 50 Pro's panel is non-LTPO, which leads it to consume more battery than the 120Hz LTPO panel on the OnePlus 12R.

Though the Motorola phone's display is comparable to that of the OnePlus offering, it loses points due to the high battery consumption during long gaming sessions.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Performance comparison

12R's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performs better than Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 on Edge 50 Pro. (Image via OnePlus)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro opts for the midrange Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and UFS 2.2 storage. While a capable configuration, this doesn’t deliver the same level of raw power as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — coupled with faster UFS 3.1 storage — found in the OnePlus 12R.

The latter device manages to perform better and yields consistent framerates. Moreover, loading times on the OnePlus phone are faster, and it handles graphically demanding games at high settings.

If you prioritize top-tier performance and some future-proofing, the OnePlus 12R is the clear winner. However, the Edge 50 Pro’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 will still deliver a good gaming experience in most titles when the graphic settings are lowered.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Battery life and charging comparison

12R offers a significantly larger battery than the Edge 50 Pro. (Image via OnePlus)

Both phones feature decent batteries that last a full day with medium usage. However, the OnePlus 12R has the lead with its higher 5,500mAh battery compared to the 4,500mAh on the Edge 50 Pro. Moreover, the former also features an LTPO panel that contributes to a longer battery life.

Even though the Edge 50 Pro outshines the OnePlus with faster 125W charging, the battery life is still better on the OnePlus 12R, thanks to its significantly bigger 5.500mAh battery, LTPO panel, and respectable 100W charging speed.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Conclusion and verdict

Choosing between the Edge 50 Pro and 12R boils down to your priorities and budget. The former offers a stunning 144Hz display, clean software, a decent camera system, and faster charging at a more affordable price. However, its midrange processor and slightly lower battery life might not be ideal for hardcore gamers.

The OnePlus 12R is a powerhouse that features 2023’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It delivers smooth and consistent performance even in heavy titles. However, it comes at a slightly higher price than the Edge 50 Pro.

So, if you want a phone for gaming under $500, this is the better option. However, if you can't spend that much and aren't a hardcore gamer, the Edge 50 Pro is unlikely to disappoint.

