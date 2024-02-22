OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 7a: Which is the best value-for-money smartphone in 2024?

A OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 7a faceoff makes a lot of sense in 2024. The OnePlus 12R is one of the best budget phones to be launched this year, whereas the Google Pixel 7a promises Google's advanced AI camera and UI features in the sub-$500 price category. Google also promises a clean bloatware-free OS with a longer update cycle.

Therefore the OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 7a battle ultimately boils down to whether you like hardware specifications or prefer Google's software magic. Since both phones are priced close to each other, it would be interesting to see which one is worth buying. We'll take a look at that in our OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 7a detailed comparison.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 7a specs compared

We now take a look at the detailed specifications of both smartphones.

Device/Specification OnePlus 12R Google Pixel 7a OS Oxygen OS, Android 14 Pixel OS, Android 14 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 Storage type and capacity Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB UFS 3.1 Battery 5500 mAh 4385 mAh Screen size 6.82 inch 6.1 inch RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB Cameras 50MP + 8MP (ultrawide)+ 2MP (macro) back, 16MP front 64MP + 13MP (ultrawide), 13MP front Charging Speed 100W wired 18W wired, 7.5W wireless

The OnePlus 12R has impressive specifications, as the phone is powered by last year's flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device also has a 5500mAh battery and 100W charging support, but it does not support wireless charging.

In contrast, the Google Pixel 7a has a much smaller 4385mAh battery with 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support. It also has a 90Hz display, compared to the 120Hz LTPO display on the 12R. It also has 1000 nits peak brightness compared to 4500 nits peak brightness on the 12R.

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 7a prices and models compared

The OnePlus 12 has a starting price of $499 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top model costs $599 and comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, and both come with UFS 3.1.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7a is only available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is currently available for $374.

OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 7a: Camera comparison

The OnePlus 12R has a 50MP primary camera (Image via OnePlus)

OnePlus12R has a similar camera setup, compared to last year's OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus 12R has a 50MP IMX 890 lens, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens. The primary lens can click good photos in daylight, but struggles under low light. The quality drops even further when using the ultrawide camera, and the 2MP macro sensor is not of much use.

The phone can record videos at up to 4K resolution from the rear camera. The 16MP selfie camera though is average at best and can shoot Full HD videos at 30fps.

The Google Pixel 7a has a 64MP main camera (Image via DXOMark)

But, the main highlight of the Pixel 7a is Google’s post-processing goodness, the device can be used to edit or convert any bad image to a wonderful one. It can record video from its primary lens at 4K up to 60fps, and the 13MP front camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 30fps.

OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 7a: Verdict

This concludes our OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 7a comparison. The OnePlus 12R has probably the best specifications under $500 currently, as you get great battery backup, high processing power, and superb battery life; this is hard for any device to match in this price range. Therefore, if you value raw specifications more, it is the best device for you.

But, if you want great cameras, with decent performance, and longer software updates, the Pixel 7a would be a much better choice. Although you won't get the best performance or battery life, it's still a decent model for day-to-day usage.

