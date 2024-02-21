OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2: Which is the best midrange smartphone in 2024?

The OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2 comparison makes a lot of sense right now as both smartphones are priced close to each other and are termed flagship killers. But the Nothing Phone 2, which launched eight months ago, now costs significantly less than the newly launched OnePlus 12. So, is the extra asking price for the OnePlus 12 worth it compared to the Nothing Phone 2?

To help you solve the query, we present you our detailed comparison of the OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2 and see which one is the best mid-range smartphone in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2 specs compared

We now take a look at the detailed specifications of both smartphones.

Device/Specification OnePlus 12 Nothing Phone 2 OS Oxygen OS, Android 14 Nothing OS 2.5, Android 14 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Storage type and capacity Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Upto 512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 5400 mAh 4700 mAh Screen size 6.82 inch 6.7 inch RAM 12GB/16GB 8GB/12GB Cameras 50MP + 64MP (telephoto)+ 48MP (ultrawide) back, 32MP front 50MP + 50MP (ultrawide), 32MP front Charging Speed 100W wired, 50W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless

OnePlus has always offered the best specs in their number series of smartphones, and the OnePlus 12 is no exception. The smartphone now comes with a 5400mAh battery and 100W charging support. Moreover, it has 50W wireless charging support.

In contrast, the Nothing Phone 2 has a smaller 4700mAh battery pack with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support. This may seem inferior compared to the OnePlus 12, but Nothing Phone 2 still manages to deliver one day of battery life with medium usage. Both smartphones have a 120Hz LTPO display, but the OnePlus 12 comes with a 2K resolution, which is higher in comparison to the Full HD panel on the Phone 2.

OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2 prices and models compared

If we look at the OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2 in terms of pricing, the Nothing Phone 2 is much cheaper than the OnePlus 12. However, the OnePlus 12 starts with 12GB RAM and has a 16GB RAM variant as well.

The Nothing Phone 2, on the other hand, comes with a base storage variant of 8GB RAM and two higher 12GB RAM variants with up to 512GB storage.

OnePlus 12 models

Base model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $799

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 16GB RAM and 512TB storage at $899

Nothing Phone 2 models

Base model : 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at $599

: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Middle model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $690

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at $790

OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2: Camera comparison

The OnePlus 12 comes with a 50MP primary camera (Image via OnePlus)

Both smartphones come with impressive cameras. The OnePlus 12 features Sony's latest LYTIA 808 Sensor with dual-layer stacking technology and a Hassleblad-tuned image computation. If we talk about the numbers, the OnePlus 12 features a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with up to 3X optical zoom. The phone also comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Nothing Phone 2 has dual 50MP cameras at the back (Image via Nothing)

The Nothing Phone 2, on the other hand, has dual 50MP cameras at the back, with the main lens being the Sony IMX 890, while the ultrawide camera uses a 50MP JN1 sensor. Both cameras come with automatic Night Mode support. The smartphone's front camera has a 32MP sensor, which can shoot Full HD videos at 30fps.

OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2: Verdict

This concludes our OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2 comparison. If you value raw hardware specifications and want a smartphone with a bigger battery and versatile camera setup, the OnePlus 12 is the better choice. OnePlus has also now provided wireless charging support.

But if you want a unique phone with Glyph lights, the Nothing Phone 2 is a no-brainer. Although you will miss out on the longer battery life and telephoto camera lens, the Nothing Phone 2 is almost $100 cheaper and offers a similar experience to the OnePlus 12.

For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.

Check out more gaming tech articles from Sportskeeda:

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE II OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 II Nothing Phone 2a vs Google Pixel 7a II