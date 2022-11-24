Black Friday Sale 2022: Best Apple product deals at Best Buy

Apple is one of many brands on sale during the Best Buy Black Friday sale 2022, giving US customers the perfect opportunity to avail of various offers from the website. This may be the last week of sales, but buyers still have plenty of options. Moreover, the tech giant has a wide range of products available at discounts.

With tech being one of the hot areas for sales, there have been plenty of great offers throughout November. While some earlier products have run out, retailers have quickly restocked to ensure buyers get the best deals. From MacBooks to iPads, there are some great discounts for customers.

Given the high sales volume, it can be a tricky choice for Best Buy Black Friday sale 2022 buyers. However, some of the offers on Apple devices are better in terms of valuation and quality. Here's a look at some of the best deals that are presently active.

The Best Buy Black Friday sale 2022 has incredible deals on several Apple products

MacBook Air is one of the most popular notebooks from Apple and is largely popular among students. The device is a budget-friendly option when compared to the MacBook Pro and doesn't compromise too much on hardware. The 2021 version comes with the M1 chip and is available at a discount of $200.

There's an even bigger offer on the MacBook Pro at the Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2022. The flagship device originally costs $1999, but buyers can pick it up for less than $1600. It's the perfect device for those with bigger budgets seeking a premium experience.

For both devices, their 2022 variants have also received discounts, although the figures are much smaller in comparison. While recent releases have better hardware, a lower price makes the older devices quite viable. As far as processing is concerned, the M1 is still quite powerful, so there are no doubts about the quality of the products.

Apple has been a dominant name in the tablet market with its superior line of iPads. There's something for everyone, from budget entries to the more premium pro version. The 5th generation iPad Pro has an amazing offer, as buyers can avail $300 off on the device.

The entry-level iPad also has a $60 discount which isn't bad considering the low price point, to begin with. It's very effective for those with limited needs but who don't want to compromise on the hardware.

Apple also acquired the Beats brand by Dr Dre a few years ago and is currently offering a massive discount on its headphones during the Best Buy Black Friday 2022 sale. The wireless noise-cancelling headphones can now be purchased for $149.99, against a regular price of $349.99.

All variants of the iPhone 14 have also received some interesting discounts during the festive period. While the discounts range from $50-$70, it's more along the expected lines as the new generation was released earlier in September and is currently in demand.

There's a high chance of these devices going out of stock, so buyers are advised to avail of the offers at the earliest.

