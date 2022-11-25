Black Friday and Thanksgiving Sale 2022: Best Apple product deals at Target

With Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales here, Target is offering some amazing discounts on Apple products. Electronics are a key part of these discounts, making this the best time for buyers to make new purchases.

Apple's line of products has never been more varied than it is today. From iPads and AirPods to MacBooks and iPhones, the multinational technology company is currently offering a wide range of products for sale.

The devices typically don't come cheap, but customers can expect superior hardware for their price point. This is where Black Friday and Thanksgiving deals offer customers the opportunity to purchase Apple products at lip-smacking prices.

Here's a look at some Apple products on sale at Target, and while some deals may be lukewarm, others are sold at a steal.

Many Apple products have gained great discounts on the Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales at Target

Apple's tablet offering, the iPad, is a dominant name in the world of portable devices. The entry-level 10.9" iPad will allow buyers to save $60 during the sale.

The two main variants of the device include the 64GB and 256 GB models, with the latter offering larger storage space. Both devices currently have similar discounts at Target.

In fact, the 6th generation iPad Mini is available at an even bigger discount. The 2021 release originally retails at $499.99 for the 64 GB variant. However, the Black Friday and Thanksgiving deals allow customers to save $100 upon purchase of the product.

Meanwhile, the 2nd generation Apple AirPods and AirPods pro offer buyers massive savings. The non-pro variant is available for $89.99 on Target, against a regular price of $129.99, while the Pro version is sold for $199.99, allowing customers to save $50.

The AirPods Max is perfect for those who prefer over-ear models. Target users can purchase it during the Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales for just $449 against its regular price of $549.

The Apple Watch Series 7 model with GPS is now available for $309.99 at Target instead of the regular $429.99. While it might not be the latest generation, a few upgrades are worth missing considering the massive discount.

Even the limited Nike Edition of the 7th generation smartwatch is available for the same price. What's interesting is that there's also an offering on the latest Series 8 models at a discount. The cost of the device is $399, but purchases during the sale make them $50 cheaper.

Unfortunately, there are no discounts on MacBooks, although interested buyers can check out Walmart for possible price reductions.

The iPhone 14 is also not being sold at a discount; the same applies to the older generation.

