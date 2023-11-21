Nothing Phone 2 discounted to under $550 in Black Friday sale

The Nothing Phone 2 has been discounted months after it debuted earlier this year in the summer. The phone is now up for grabs for just $549 from leading retail stores and the Nothing website. The smartphone was introduced to target the mid-premium segment and primarily competes with the likes of the Samsung S23 and iPhone 15 base models. With a stunning design, powerful design, and competitive pricing, the smartphone has multiple positives going for it.

Multiple high-end smartphones are on sale this Black Friday, and we highly doubt the devices will come back to these current prices once the promotion is over.

If you have been eyeing the Nothing Phone 2 for a while, now might be the best time to bag it since the maxed-out variant of the smartphone is available for a whopping $150 off.

We will go over the nitty-gritty of the deal in this piece, including how to claim the best price before the sale season is over.

The Nothing Phone 2 is a deal worth considering for $550

Multiple high-end smartphones have been discounted to around $450–550 this Black Friday season. Some premiere examples include the last-gen Galaxy S22 Plus and Pixel 7, all of which are available for a solid deal.

Among these devices, the Nothing Phone 2 has some unique stuff offered, like its glyph interface, improved performance thanks to the specially tailored Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on board, a custom-made OS, and more. However, the phone also has its weaknesses, like an underwhelming camera setup.

For those looking to try something new apart from the tried-and-tested Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel formula, the ongoing deal on the Phone 2 might be worth considering.

The best deals on the device are on the Nothing website itself. Although multiple websites are offering the smartphone for less than its $600 launch MSRP, only the official site has the lowest price of $549 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of the phone has been discounted to $599, a massive $100 off from the introductory price. The best deal, however, is on the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant, which is available for $559, marking a $150 discount on the introductory price.

Overall, we believe the Nothing Phone 2 is a solid deal in the mid-premium segment, and anyone looking for a bargain this Black Friday can consider picking it up.

It is one of the latest smartphones on the market and will likely have some of the best software support compared to older flagships that have been discounted to around the same price.

Nothing Phone 2: $549