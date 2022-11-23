Secretlab announces Black Friday deals on Classics, TITAN, NAPA, and more

Black Friday is a time of huge sales in the world of gaming, and Secretlab is no exception. They revealed several deals that are going to be available on their website across some of their most popular products.

In addition, there is a pair of pop-up stores in the United States right now, available for a limited time. Since their only showroom is in Singapore, Secretlab is aware that most fans have to take word of mouth on their products. So, through November, a pop-up will be available in California and New York.

Here are Secretlab’s sales for 2022 and the quality products you can pick up.

If you’re looking for great deals on Secretlab products, look no further than their website. These sales are for the United States, but other regions will also have sales to check out on the Secretlab site.

Most regions around the world will also get free shipping with the purchase of a chair or desk. We recently reviewed the Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 as well, and it is without a doubt the best gaming chair I’ve ever used. Whether you're writing or playing long hours of God of War Ragnarok, it’s unbeatable comfort.

Black Friday sales for Secretlab

Save up to US$180 on Secretlab Classics (2020 OMEGA, TITAN, TITAN XL)

Save up to US$240 on Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022

Save US$250 on Secretlab NAPA series

Save up to US$50 on MAGNUS bundle discounts (bundle purchase of Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk and MAGPAD desk mat)

You can also find the pop-up stores in the locations and times below. If you stop in for Black Friday, or as long as the stores are available, you can take advantage of free shipping with every purchase of a Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro or the Pluscell Armrest. In addition, select chairs will have a $30 discount.

The Plus Armrests are soft, and if you desire greater lumbar support, the Lumbar Pillow Pro is also a valuable addition to any chair.

Santa Monica Place - Santa Monica California - S16, Level 2 (near Rimowa & Purple)

Open: November 10 through December 9, 2022

November 10 through December 9, 2022 Store Hours: Monday through Sunday - 12 PM - 7 PM

Monday through Sunday - 12 PM - 7 PM Black Friday Hours: November 25, 11 AM - 8 PM

Green Aces Mall, Valley Stream, New York (by South Escalators, near Pandora)

Open: November 12 through December 11, 2022

November 12 through December 11, 2022 Store Hours: Monday through Sunday - 12 PM - 7 PM

Monday through Sunday - 12 PM - 7 PM Black Friday: November 25, 11 AM - 10 PM

Annual sales are always an exciting time for gamers, and Secretlab makes one of the best desk chairs on the market. It’s incredibly comfortable and offers excellent support for your back.

