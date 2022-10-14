Steam launches new mobile app - Features, how to install, and more

Valve revamped its mobile Steam app with a major update on October 12. The new Steam app completely alters its UI and the overall experience of the Android, iOS, and standalone APK versions. Alongside massive updates to the UI, the underlying framework has also been changed. Some new features like Steam Guard have also been implemented into the app.

The new update to the app also allows users to manage multiple accounts from their mobiles. The app can also be used to manage device access. Alongside features like Guard, the new update features largely on improving account security.

The October 12 update is now available via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The new Steam app on Android and iOS is a complete overhaul of the original UI

The latest Android and iOS app update was rolled out on October 12 (Image via Google Play Store)

The updated mobile app adds a bunch of new functionalities to it. Users can now remotely initiate video game downloads on their PCs from the app. The UI has been completely changed to make the app look contemporary. A News Hub post has also been rolled out that outlines how to utilize the maximum features of the new app.

The updated app also allows users to personalize the look and feel of their home page. The tabs showcased at the bottom of the page can also be altered to fit the users' choices.

The new features make the app relevant and improve the experience of using a massively popular video game client. Users can now point their phones at the PCs and use a QR code to log in like WhatsApp and Discord's web and PC clients.

The update, however, has a few bugs and glitches that need to be ironed out. The list includes the weird scrolling issue that the Steam Deck client and the recently rolled-out update face.

It is worth noting that the first versions of the new app surfaced as early as August when it was still in a closed beta stage. As of October 12, the update was rolled out widely to all users on the aforementioned platforms. The company also shared a YouTube video outlining the update and its features.

However, after thorough testing, the app still does not look up to par with the 2022 standards. The UI is still a bit dated and packs too much on-screen information to overwhelm users.

Some screenshots from the updated app on mobile devices (Image via Sportskeeda)

The revamp is a much-needed update to the UI, and the community has welcomed it. The update is part of the desktop client maker's efforts to make its platforms more user-friendly. After using the Android app, the company is now focused on improving the Steam Deck UI.

