Canonical, the producer of the extremely popular Linux distribution, has launched Ubuntu 22.10. Codenamed Kinetic Kudu, this update is an interim release to the OS and will only be supported for the next three quarters. After this period, users will be required to upgrade to the next version of Ubuntu.

Kinetic Kudu brings numerous upgrades to the distribution that includes support for the latest processors from Intel and AMD, support for the latest update to Mesa, and Gnome 43, among others.

The update also focuses on improving the experience for IoT developers and enterprise administrators. Users can now download the 22.10 update on their Linux-run x86 or compatible Arm or RISC-V systems.

More details on the new Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu update

The major highlight of the Ubuntu 22.10 update is the introduction of GNOME 43. Coupled with GTK4, it brings better performance and desktop usability. The OS has also introduced a Quick Settings feature that will allow users to easily access common features like WiFi, Bluetooth, and dark mode to name a few.

Linux gaming has been on the rise lately. Thus, the 22.10 update to the popular Linux distro also packs the latest version of Mesa to improve video game compatibility irrespective of their host OS and reduce complexity.

The latest update brings improvements to Bluetooth connectivity, which should improve the usability of the system. Aside from Bluetooth, the latest update also introduces improved multi-core desktop snap performance.

The Ubuntu 22.10 update comes with a beta version of Landscape 22.10 beta that will allow users to easily monitor, manage, patch, and comply with reporting across a wide of range of devices.

The update further aims to develop the operating system's focus on the Internet of Things. Canonical has focused on implementing numerous quality-of-life improvements to embedded devices and remote development with the update.

The company's goal is to enable "a new generation of easy-to-use and highly secure IoT." Ubuntu 22.10 packs numerous updates to Ruby, Go, GCC, and the Rust programming language.

”This release also brings new capabilities to our enterprise management story. The new Landscape beta makes it easier than ever to administer your entire Ubuntu estate across any architecture.”

Other than improvements to the software, features, and UI, the OS also packs improved hardware support. MicroPython can now be used on devices like the Raspberry Pi Pico W and more. The OS also packs support for the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

The increased hardware support has now incorporated RISC-V run systems into the compatibility list. Users can install Ubuntu 22.10 on systems with compatible Arm and Arm-based processors. Meanwhile, users who are on the Raspberry Pi can download and install the latest update.

