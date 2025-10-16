Nintendo Switch 2 comparison sparks debate on Xbox Ally X’s $1000 performance

Cyberpunk 2077 has always been a benchmark for testing a device’s graphical capability due to its demanding visuals. A recent debate compared the Nintendo Switch 2 with the new Xbox Ally X, highlighting how the game appears sharper and cleaner on the Switch 2 despite its less powerful hardware.It also didn't help that the Xbox handheld carries a hefty $1000 price tag, while the Switch 2 comes in at just $449.99. Gamers and tech enthusiasts remain divided. Some are applauding the Switch 2’s impressive optimization and visual output, while others are defending the Xbox Ally X, arguing that Cyberpunk 2077 performs better solely due to platform-specific optimizations.Divided opinions on the Nintendo Switch 2 vs Xbox Ally X debateWhile both consoles are running Cyberpunk 2077 at an upscaled 1080p resolution, the Switch 2 looks better due to the type of upscaling used. Many commentators agree that this is because the Switch 2 uses Nvidia DLSS as compared to the AMD FSR seen on the Xbox Ally X.The debate between DLSS and FSR upscaling remains active. DLSS typically delivers sharper image quality thanks to AI-based reconstruction and motion-vector data, while FSR offers broader compatibility and sometimes higher frame rates. However, FSR can appear slightly softer depending on implementation, particularly in performance-focused modes or when paired with frame generation.A glimpse into what X users had to say on the comparison (Image via X.com/Omnipotentgam0r)The debate is further fueled by the context of how each device is used during gameplay. Several comments point out that the Nintendo Switch 2 is docked while playing, which explains its higher average frame rate of around 40 FPS with Quality mode and DLSS enabled. Meanwhile, the Xbox Ally X, in handheld mode, has FSR with Frame Generation enabled, and tends to display more visual blur and lower perceived clarity, with frames averaging around 80 FPS.Commentators even suggested that if the Xbox Ally were docked in a similar manner, its performance and visual quality could have come close to or even surpassed the Nintendo Switch 2. What made the whole ordeal so surprising was the fact that the Ally X features twice as much RAM (24GB compared to 12GB on Switch 2) and more powerful hardware.Another layer of complexity comes from game-specific optimizations, which are seen in the case of Cyberpunk 2077. It is better optimized for the Switch 2 and benefits the device with tailored hardware settings. The Xbox Ally X runs the PC port of Cyberpunk 2077, and not a separate &quot;Xbox&quot; version. Thus, there are a lot more settings to deal with, which can lead to inconsistent visual performance.Community comments could perceive Ally X's graphics as inferior, but this disparity occurs from the way the game is configured rather than hardware limitations alone.Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch 2 review: An Impossible port, made possibleIn summary, community discussion reveals that while the Nintendo Switch 2 offers superior visuals thanks to DLSS, the Xbox Ally X’s raw power allows it to run demanding PC games and gives it a performance edge, especially in docked mode.The perceived poor visuals in Cyberpunk 2077 primarily result from better optimization on the Switch 2 and the fact that it is played docked, enhancing its graphical fidelity. On the other hand, the Xbox Ally X’s hardware truly shines in well-optimized titles, particularly when configured with the right graphics settings.Check out other articles by Sportskeeda: Will Switch controllers work on Nintendo Switch 2?Best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 games, and the ones truly worth your moneyWill GTA 6 run on ROG Xbox Ally handheld consoles? Possibilities explored