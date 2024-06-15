Nothing OS 3.0 expected features, release date, supported phones, and more

Rumors surrounding the Nothing OS 3.0 have started swirling online. Ahead of any official announcements, the company's Founder and CEO Carl Pei has posted teasers about the upcoming operating system. Replying to a user on X, he shared that we'll see a nice refresh in terms of UI and some new apps and features. Judging by the history, though it hasn't been long, the company’s approach to its operating system is nothing short of remarkable.

Here’s a review of everything we can expect from the Nothing OS 3.0.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

What features could we see in Nothing OS 3.0?

The next update will be highly focused on UI. As per the images shared by Carl Pie, it's evident that Nothing is revamping the lock screen. We will see three different styles—Default, CLock + Default, and Expanded Widget Area—which users will be able to use based on their needs and preferences.

Here’s how they probably will look:

If you look at the other image shared, it looks like users will have tons of options to personalize their home screen. With different widgets, shortcuts, and clock styles, user interaction will be even more impressive with the Nothing OS 3.0.

The next update will also have a feature, something called “Interactive Dot Animations.” Presumably, it would be something related to the different animations on the OS, like switching to another app or scrolling down the quick setting panel.

The logic breakdown of the new interaction tool (Image via Carl Pei/X)

Continuing on the topic of the quick settings panel. With the Nothing OS 3.0, we might see a new redesign. Below is the image of the new design (expected).

The new look of the notification pane (Image via Carl Pei/X)

You will notice that the tiles and background color match the system theme. Currently, Nothing phones follow a black and grey tone on the panel. The space utilization looks efficient. A huge square connectivity tile, showing the connected Bluetooth earbuds along with their photo, can also be seen.

With the second scroll, the app playing music is visible with various control options.

When expanded, there’s a new slider for switching through ring modes along with other shortcuts like hotspot, alarm, glyphs, torch, and a brightness slider.

It is also assumed that some Glyph (light components on the back of the Phone) Interface changes.

Recently, we saw the Android 15 Beta 2. It comes with a feature called Private space, which lets you keep sensitive apps away from prying eyes. You get a dedicated container in the launcher where all these apps are stored. It works based on the user profiles.

Compared to that, Nothing Phone offers a feature known as Hidden App, which works mostly the same. But it is slightly different in terms of isolation. So, we might see Private space in Nothing Phones rather than the Hidden App feature.

Nothing OS 3.0 release date (expected)

The next OS update will enhance the user experience (Image via Nothing)

Sharing about the upcoming operating system on X, Carl Pei stated:

“OK, something more technically interesting... Will stop now to leave some magic for the announcement in September.”

So, most likely, we can expect the release somewhere around September.

Nothing OS 3.0: Supported phones

It's generally expected for major UI updates to be rolled out to all compatible devices within a reasonable timeframe. All the Nothing phones—Phone (1), Phone (2), and Phone (2a)—will expectedly get the new OS update. This is because it has just been two years since Nothing released its first smartphone.

Nothing is also looking forward to adding AI into their software. So, we might see some amazing AI-supported features in the new OS update. Carl Pie shared a video on X in which he tells more about his vision to integrate AI into the operating system. This implies we might see a new Photo and Community app.

