Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Which is the better buy for gaming?

Mid-range smartphones have become the most sought-after devices in the past few years, and the Samsung Galaxy A55 and the Nothing Phone 2a are currently the talk of the town. Launched in 2024, both devices offer premium designs, respectable AMOLED displays, and powerful octa-core processors at a price of less than $500-$600. Also, both these newly launched smartphones include many premium features that we previously saw only in flagship smartphones.

If you are looking to purchase a new mid-range gaming smartphone, these two choices should be on your radar. In this article, we will conduct a Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison to see which one would be the better buy for gaming in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Which new mid-range phone is the gaming king?

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications

To begin our Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison, let us have a look at the hardware details of both phones.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with two RAM options, coupled with either 128GB or 256GB internal storage. Unfortunately, the phone is yet to launch in the US market.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a only has a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage in the US. However, Nothing also sells 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options in other countries.

Here are the key specifications you should know about:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A55 Nothing Phone 2a Display 6.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 120Hz 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 1480 Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro RAM 8GB/12GB 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Front Camera 32MP 32MP Back Camera 50MP(Main), 12MP (Ultrawide) and 5MP (Macro) 50MP (Main) and 50MP (Ultrawide) Charging Speed 25W wired 45W wired Price Starting from €469 $349

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Display

Both the Samsung Galaxy A55 and the Nothing Phone 2a come with AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate (Image via Samsung/Nothing)

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with a gorgeous 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD resolution. The display also supports HDR 10+ and has 1000 nits of peak brightness. Furthermore, it is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The Nothing Phone 2a also offers a similar display experience as it has a 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate. It has 1300 nits of peak brightness, which makes it better than the Samsung phone in this regard. However, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 certification.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 details

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 1480 chipset, which was recently launched by Samsung, and has the Xclipse 530 GPU. It scores over 0.7 million Antutu points and performs day-to-day tasks flawlessly. You can expect this processor to accommodate heavy gaming sessions. However, you should note that it may struggle to achieve more than 60 frames per second when it comes to some graphic-intensive games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and PUBG.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, which also generates more than 7,00,000 Antutu points. It has the Mali G610 GPU and offers similar gaming performance to the Exynos 1480. However, one may experience some lags or jitters on the Phone 2a in general use, since it utilizes the UFS 2.2 storage type, compared to the much faster UFS 3.1 storage type on the Samsung Galaxy A55.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Battery

The Nothing Phone 2a has a 5,000mAh battery (Image via Nothing)

Both smartphones come with a 5000mAh battery, promising full-day battery life that may include many hours of gaming. But, neither device supports wireless charging, unlike many other smartphones in this price range.

The Nothing Phone 2a excels in the battery charging department though as it supports 45W wired charging, compared to Samsung's slower 25W wired charging. This means that the Phone 2a charges in around an hour, whereas the Galaxy A55 takes close to two hours to fully charge.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy vs Nothing Phone 2a: Final verdict

To conclude our Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison, we would say that there is not much difference between the two smartphones in terms of gaming performance.

However, the Nothing Phone 2a's easy availability in the US market and cheaper price tag in general make it a clear winner over the Galaxy A55. It also supports faster charging speeds, which will no doubt promote extended gaming sessions.

