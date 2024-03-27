Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. Samsung Galaxy A54: Which is better for gaming?

Samsung's much-awaited new A series smartphones are finally here, and here is a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A54 to see which one is better. The Galaxy A54 was one of the highest-selling smartphones from Samsung in 2023, and the company hopes that the Galaxy A55 has a similar sales story. But, you might want to know if the Samsung Galaxy A55 is a genuine upgrade over the Galaxy A54 or if last year's model is still the more value-for-money option.

So, in this post, we will see which smartphone is a better choice, especially for gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. Samsung Galaxy A54: Specifications

We begin the Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. Samsung Galaxy A54 comparison by first listing the hardware information of both smartphones.

Both devices come with Exynos processors, but the Samsung Galaxy A55 has the newly launched Exynos 1480 chipset, manufactured on the 5nm fabrication process. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has the Exynos 1380 chipset.

Additionally, the Galaxy A55 comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, whereas the Galaxy A54 has only up to 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Both phones also have a memory card slot to expand the storage.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A55 Samsung Galaxy A54 Display 6.6 inch Super AMOLED 120Hz 6.4 inches Super AMOLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 1480 Exynos 1380 RAM Upto 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Front Camera 32MP 32MP Back Camera 50MP (Main) + 12MP (Ultrawide) + 5MP (Macro) 64MP (Main) + 12MP (Ultrawide) + 5MP (Macro) Charging Speed 25W wired 25W wired Price Starting from £439 Starting from $375

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. Samsung Galaxy A54: Display comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with a more prominent 6.6-inch display (Image via Samsung)

If we compare the displays of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A54, the former has a larger 6.6-inch screen, while the latter has a slightly smaller 6.4-inch display.

Both phones, however, come with similar display technologies, as they have Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz peak refresh rate. In terms of screen brightness, both phones also support 1000 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. Samsung Galaxy A54: Performance comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset (Image via Samsung)

Samsung has emphasized that the Samsung Galaxy A55 offers better performance with its latest 1480 chipset. However, the South Korean brand has yet to mention exactly how much faster the new chipset is compared to the previous iteration, but its Antutu scores suggest that it should be better in day-to-day tasks and light gaming.

This is also because the Galaxy A55 has more RAM, as its highest-priced variant has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, compared to only 8GB RAM support on the Galaxy A54. Both phones however run on Android 14, with One UI 6.1 skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. Samsung Galaxy A54: Price

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has a starting price of $375 (Image via Samsung)

When the Samsung Galaxy A54 launched last year, it was available at around the $450 price mark. But, over the past few months, it has often been discounted to less than $300. Currently, the phone is available for a starting price of $375 and is available on most popular US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon or directly from Samsung's official stores.

The Galaxy A55 has yet to launch in the US market. But, it is available in other prominent areas like the Asian or European market and has a starting price of 439 British pounds, roughly converting to around $563.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. Samsung Galaxy A54: Final verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A55 certainly has some upgrades over the Samsung Galaxy A54, with processing power and design improvements. However, there is a marginal difference between these two smartphones when it comes to gaming, and you will not see any upgrades in this year's Samsung Galaxy A55. So, the cheaper Samsung Galaxy A54 is still a more sensible buy.

It's worth noting that the Galaxy A55 is not available in the US market now. However, the Galaxy A54, which typically sells for a discounted price of around $300-$350, is still available through popular retailers in the US market and should be easy to find. If you're located in Europe or South Asia, you may want to consider the Galaxy A55 for its more premium design.

