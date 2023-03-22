Nvidia announces RTX 4000 Ada workstation GPUs for laptops: Specs, launch date, and more

Nvidia unveiled the workstation RTX 4000 Ada GPUs at GTC 2023 on March 21, 2023. The company's numerous advancements in AI and the new RTX 4000 SFF Ada desktop cards accompanied the launch. Laptops powered by the Ada Lovelace mobile GPUs will hit shelves later this month.

Team Green has announced five SKUs in the mobile professional GPU lineup. A glance at the on-paper specs reveals that the cards are equivalent to the RTX 40 series laptop graphics processors revealed earlier this year at CES.

In this article, we will go over the latest launches in the RTX 4000 Ada workstation laptop GPU lineup.

The RTX 4000 Ada workstation GPUs look promising for professionals and creators

Multiple new RTX 4000 Ada workstation GPUs for laptops were announced on March 21, 2023. These processors will bring high performance to portable computers for maximum convenience.

Specs

The new lineup packs five GPUs. The list includes the RTX 5000 Ada, the RTX 4000 Ada, the RTX 3500 Ada, the RTX 3000 Ada, and the RTX 2000 Ada GPUs.

The highest-end graphics processor, the RTX 5000 Ada, is pretty identical to the RTX 4090 laptop GPU that was unveiled earlier this year. It packs a similar CUDA core count and is based on the same AD103 GPU as the desktop RTX 4080 and the 4090 laptop cards.

However, the main difference lies in power efficiency gains. All of the new Ada Lovelace cards have lower power draw ratings compared to the previously launched gaming GPUs. They also support error correction code (ECC) memory. However, whether laptops will pack the feature depends on the manufacturer.

Both RTX 5000 Ada and RTX 4000 Ada GPUs can draw up to 175W power and deliver over 30 TFLOPs of single precision performance. They can replace some powerful and pricey desktop consumer-grade graphics cards while packing a more portable form factor.

RTX 5000Ada Laptop RTX 4000Ada Laptop RTX 3500Ada Laptop RTX 3000Ada Laptop RTX 2000Ada Laptop CUDA Cores 9728 7424 5120 4608 3072 Tensor Cores 304 232 160 144 96 Boost Clock ~2.19GHz ~2.26GHz ~2.25GHz ~2.16GHz ~2.36GHz Memory Clock 18Gbps GDDR6 18Gbps GDDR6 18Gbps GDDR6 16Gbps GDDR6 16Gbps GDDR6 Memory Bus Width 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit VRAM 16GB 12GB 12GB 8GB 8GB ECC Partial(DRAM) Partial(DRAM) Partial(DRAM) Partial(DRAM) No Single Precision 42.6 TFLOPS 33.6 TFLOPS 23 TFLOPS 19.9 TFLOPS 14.5 TFLOPS Tensor Performance(FP8, Sparse) 681.8 TFLOPS 538.0 TFLOPS 368.6 TFLOPS 318.6 TFLOPS 231.6 TFLOPS NVENC/NVDEC 2 / 2 2 / 2 2 / 1 1 / 1 1 / 1 Max TGP 80-175W 80-175W 60-140W 35-140W 35-140W GPU AD103 AD104 AD104 AD106 AD106 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Manufacturing Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Launch Date 03/2023 03/2023 03/2023 03/2023 03/2023

The RTX 3500 and RTX 3000 Ada GPUs are more basic hardware for low-power professional tasks. The cards are significantly slower than their high-end counterparts and pack far fewer CUDA cores. Video encoding capabilities have also been cut down, with the 3000 Ada offering a single NVENC and NVDEC block.

The RTX 2000 Ada is at the bottom of the stack. It is specifically built for ultrathin notebooks and is nearly equivalent to the RTX 4060 laptop GPU. The card can draw as little as 35W, which will allow laptop manufacturers to fit in the lightest professional computers possible.

When will the Ada workstation GPUs launch?

According to Nvidia, laptops powered by the RTX 4000 Ada workstation GPUs will start shipping later this month. This might mark the shortest gap between the launch of consumer-grade laptop GPUs and their professional counterparts.

The company hasn't outlined the pricing for the upcoming cards. This might be left at the laptop manufacturers' discretion. Thus, unless the devices hit shelves, we can't confirm how much creators and professionals will have to spend to get their hands on the latest technology.

