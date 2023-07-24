Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB vs RTX 4070 12 GB: How big is the difference?

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and the 4070 12 GB are premium mid-range graphics cards from Nvidia that are improved versions of the previous-gen offerings. However, they are costlier too, with both of them priced at $100 more than the last-gen variants.

The 4060 Ti is also available in an 8 GB variant, which is priced at $399. Thus, figuring out the best deal in this range can be a bit of a chore for many. In this article, we will pitch the two mid-range cards against each other and try to figure out which is the better deal for gamers.

The difference between the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and the RTX 4070 12 GB isn't particularly significant

Specs

The RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and the 4070 are quite different in terms of specs. For starters, the GPUs are based on different graphics processors: AD104 on the 4070 and AD106 on the AD106. In addition, the newer GPU features a slashed CUDA core count and memory bus width (192 bit on the 4070 vs. 128 bit on the 4060 TI GPUs).

A detailed side-by-side specs comparison of the two GPUs is as follows:

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Nvidia RTX 4070 Graphics processor AD106 AD104 Shading units/CUDA cores 4,352 5,888 TMUs 136 184 ROPs 48 64 Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type 18 Gbps 128-bit GDDR6 21 Gbps 192-bit GDDR6 RT cores 34 46 TDP 160W 200W Price $499 $599

A major focus of the current generation is efficiency. Thus, even with similar (or even fewer) cores and specifications than the last gen, these GPUs can outperform their RTX 30 series counterparts. However, the pricing of the 40 series GPUs is reflective of this improvement, as gamers will pay an additional $100 to $400 for the newer cards.

Performance difference

The RTX 40 series is pretty straightforward: the more you spend, the more performance you get. It's no surprise that the RTX 4070 12 GB is slightly faster than the RTX 4060 TI 16 GB. However, we are interested in the margin by which the 70-class card outperforms the premium performance-segment 60-tier offering.

RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB RTX 4070 12 GB Forza Horizon 5 108 121 134 F`1 22 133 146 158 The Witcher 3 101 112 121 Spider-Man Remastered 115 132 136 Apex Legends 139 160 162 Microsoft Flight Simulator 58 66 72

On average, the RTX 4070 12 GB outperforms the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB by about 10-15% in every video game at 1440p. The 16 GB variant, in turn, is faster than the 8 GB card by about 10-15% again. For each of these gains, gamers will have to pay $100 extra.

Thus, the key to choosing between these cards is your budget: how much are you willing to spend on a GPU? If $600 seems a bit too much, any of the 4060 Ti cards will be a fine addition to a gaming rig. After all, these GPUs can handle demanding modern video games at sky-high framerates.

However, if you are fine with spending up to $600 on a graphics card, the 4070 12 GB is a fine offering that will last you a couple of years.