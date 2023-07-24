Gaming Tech
  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB vs RTX 4070 12 GB: How big is the difference?

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB vs RTX 4070 12 GB: How big is the difference?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Jul 24, 2023 04:33 GMT
The RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and 4070 are solid mid-range cards for gaming (Image via Nvidia)
The RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and 4070 are solid mid-range cards for gaming (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and the 4070 12 GB are premium mid-range graphics cards from Nvidia that are improved versions of the previous-gen offerings. However, they are costlier too, with both of them priced at $100 more than the last-gen variants.

The 4060 Ti is also available in an 8 GB variant, which is priced at $399. Thus, figuring out the best deal in this range can be a bit of a chore for many. In this article, we will pitch the two mid-range cards against each other and try to figure out which is the better deal for gamers.

The difference between the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and the RTX 4070 12 GB isn't particularly significant

Specs

youtube-cover

The RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and the 4070 are quite different in terms of specs. For starters, the GPUs are based on different graphics processors: AD104 on the 4070 and AD106 on the AD106. In addition, the newer GPU features a slashed CUDA core count and memory bus width (192 bit on the 4070 vs. 128 bit on the 4060 TI GPUs).

A detailed side-by-side specs comparison of the two GPUs is as follows:

Nvidia RTX 4060 TiNvidia RTX 4070
Graphics processorAD106AD104
Shading units/CUDA cores4,3525,888
TMUs136184
ROPs4864
Memory size8 GB12 GB
Memory type18 Gbps 128-bit GDDR621 Gbps 192-bit GDDR6
RT cores3446
TDP160W200W
Price$499$599

A major focus of the current generation is efficiency. Thus, even with similar (or even fewer) cores and specifications than the last gen, these GPUs can outperform their RTX 30 series counterparts. However, the pricing of the 40 series GPUs is reflective of this improvement, as gamers will pay an additional $100 to $400 for the newer cards.

Performance difference

youtube-cover

The RTX 40 series is pretty straightforward: the more you spend, the more performance you get. It's no surprise that the RTX 4070 12 GB is slightly faster than the RTX 4060 TI 16 GB. However, we are interested in the margin by which the 70-class card outperforms the premium performance-segment 60-tier offering.

RTX 4060 Ti 8 GBRTX 4060 Ti 16 GBRTX 4070 12 GB
Forza Horizon 5108121134
F`1 22133146158
The Witcher 3101112121
Spider-Man Remastered115132136
Apex Legends139160162
Microsoft Flight Simulator586672

On average, the RTX 4070 12 GB outperforms the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB by about 10-15% in every video game at 1440p. The 16 GB variant, in turn, is faster than the 8 GB card by about 10-15% again. For each of these gains, gamers will have to pay $100 extra.

Thus, the key to choosing between these cards is your budget: how much are you willing to spend on a GPU? If $600 seems a bit too much, any of the 4060 Ti cards will be a fine addition to a gaming rig. After all, these GPUs can handle demanding modern video games at sky-high framerates.

However, if you are fine with spending up to $600 on a graphics card, the 4070 12 GB is a fine offering that will last you a couple of years.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...