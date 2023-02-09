OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7: How does OnePlus’ latest stack up to Google’s best?

The flagship smartphone industry is constantly evolving, with brands like Google and OnePlus launching exceptional devices. The latest offering from Oppo's subsidiary, the OnePlus 11, has created quite a buzz in the smartphone market with its impressive features and specs.

This latest model is poised to challenge the $599 Pixel 7 with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a triple camera setup, a large 5000 mAh battery, and more, starting at a competitive price point of $699.

This article will delve into a comprehensive comparison between the two smartphones, examining their design, specifications, and features to determine which device is better.

OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 comparison: Specs, features, and more

Specifications

Both smartphones offer the most with only a few compromises that are justifiable at a reasonable price. Before investing in a flagship device, it's important to know all the key features and comparisons with similar phones.

Phone OnePlus 11 Pixel 7 Current Price $699 $599 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 (5 nm) Display 6.7 " (17.02 cm), 1440 x 3216 pixels, 120 Hz AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 6.3 inches Camera 50 MP (Primary), 48 MP (Ultra-wide), 32 MP (Telephoto) 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, Battery 5000 mAh 4355 mAh

Design and display

Comparing the design of the OnePlus 11 and Pixel 7, it's evident that both devices retain a similar design to their predecessors. The former features a camera module that blends into the side frame of the phone, with a circular shape, and glass and metal construction. The latter has a distinctive camera bar that runs horizontally across its glass back.

The OnePlus 11 boasts a large 6.7-inch curved Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and support for a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display also supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision HDR and uses LTPO 3.0 technology which adjusts the refresh rate based on the content displayed to conserve battery life.

While on the contrary, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with FHD+ resolution and HDR playback. Unfortunately, you'll have to manage with the 90Hz display, which is good but not as smooth as the former.

Although the Google Pixel 7's refresh rate is lower than the OnePlus 11, it excels in peak brightness, reaching up to 1,400 nits, making it easier to view in bright light. On the other hand, the latter has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Performance and camera

In terms of performance, OnePlus 11 is a cutting-edge smartphone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, offering boosted performance and energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which enhances machine learning and AI capabilities. Despite having the same CPU architecture as its previous version, the chipset features a more powerful GPU and TPU.

The Google Pixel 7 features a dual-camera system consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, similar to the previous model. Although the camera hardware remains unchanged, the new Tensor G2 processor improves image and video processing capabilities.

However, OnePlus claims that the camera has been significantly upgraded to produce brighter, clearer images and videos even in low light conditions, featuring a 50MP primary, 48Mp ultrawide, and 32MP telephoto lens.

Which is the better option?

Both are excellent smartphones offering a range of features and capabilities for users to enjoy. While OP 11 boasts impressive specs such as a high refresh rate display, powerful processing capabilities, and a sleek design, the Google Pixel has a fantastic camera system and user-friendly software experience. Ultimately, ensure you prioritize the features you need the most. Also, the affordable price tag of Pixel 7 makes it a better value choice.

