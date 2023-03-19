OnePlus 11R vs OnePlus 10R: Is the 2023 refresh worth buying?

With the release of the OnePlus 11R, the OnePlus 10R lost its place as the most recent budget offering from the flagship line. It’s worth noting that OnePlus has alternate models that cost less than these, but the R series forms the perfect middle ground between budget and flagship.

Although the two models are separated by just nine months, there’s a noticeable difference in certain aspects. That doesn’t necessarily mean the recent release blows the older one out of the waters. In fact, the gap between the two in certain areas is much less than some might imagine.

Let’s look at what users expect from both devices in 2023. This will certainly help them make better decisions about which one to go for. As written already, there are a few areas where the OnePlus 11R does feel like a beautiful upgrade. However, the cost element could favor the OnePlus 10R, offering more excellent value to the end user.

The OnePlus 11R has been a worthy successor to the OnePlus 10R

Let’s clarify: both the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 11R are excellent devices that serve as great picks. Considering their respective prices, each model offers plenty in return, and there’s rarely a chance for a user to feel dissatisfied.

Model OnePlus 10R OnePlus 11R Processor Dimensity 8100-MAX Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8/12 GB 8/12 GB ROM 128/256 GB 128/256 GB Display 6.7" Color AMOLED 6.74" Color AMOLED Battery 5,000 mAh, 80W wired 5,000 mAh, 100W wired Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

That said, it’s essential to understand the critical differences between the two, which will help someone choose better. In terms of display, both feature a similarly sized 6.7” Color AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The newer 11R, however, offers a higher pixel density of 451 ppi compared to the 394 ppi of the former. It’s worth noting that a 360 Hz sampling rate is available on the new model, as is support for higher resolution.

The processor is a crucial area of difference, as the OnePlus 10R uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8100. OnePlus has opted for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the 11R, which could be a dealmaker for some.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has higher clock speeds that could create a difference when running resource-intensive tasks. The Dimensity 8100 has been known to have a few heating issues, so that’s another point to keep in mind.

In terms of RAM and ROM, there’s practically no difference. Both models are available in the 8 GB and 12 GB variants. Buyers can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB storage, each supporting UFS 3.1.

Another significant difference is the new camera setup present on the OnePlus 11R. The three lenses have a primary 50 MP featuring a 24mm sensor. It’s backed by an 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro lens with autofocus.

The setup is quite similar to the one in the OnePlus 10R, but the available angles in the newer release are more. This could be preferable for some who are in the habit of frequently clicking photos. The older model incidentally has a dual-LED flash compared to the single one on the 2023 release.

Both devices are powered by a 5,000 mAH cell and support fast charging. While the 10R comes with 80W fast charging, the OnePlus 11R has been built with 100W capabilities.

The OnePlus 11R is certainly better regarding processor and new camera setup. While the latter appears the same on paper, the features implemented in the lenses put it ahead. The new model also comes with Android 13 out-of-box, which could be another advantage worth exploiting.

However, the OnePlus 10R is not a weakling at this point, and it has received some critical UI updates. The falloff in performance is not worth a significant worry, and buyers can get some handy discounts, with 11R now available in the market.

If someone is not bothered about the budget or prefers a Snapdragon chipset, the upgrade is worth the additional amount. The potential discount is a much better deal for those willing to work around the slightly older hardware.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes