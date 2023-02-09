OnePlus 11R vs Pixel 6A: Which midrange smartphone is right for you?

OnePlus 11R and Google Pixel 6A are two popular mid-range smartphones that offer an excellent combination of affordability and top-notch features. These devices cater to users who want a smartphone that provides a seamless and enjoyable experience without putting a huge dent in their pockets.

In this article, we'll compare the OnePlus 11R and Pixel 6A based on their specifications, design, display, battery, camera, and overall performance to help you decide which one is right for you.

OnePlus 11R vs Pixel 6A comparison, features, and more

Specification

Specifications OnePlus 11R Pixel 6A Display 17.12 cm (6.74 inches) Full HD+ OLED Display 15.6 cm (6.14 inch) Full HD+ Display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor Processor Battery 5000 mAh Battery 4410 mAh Lithium-ion Battery Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 12.2MP + 12MP | 8MP Front Camera Price $470 $343

Both the OnePlus 11R and Pixel 6A are excellent mid-range smartphones that come with a variety of impressive features. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 11R has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a 5000 mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 6A, on the other hand, has a 6.14-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 4410 mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both smartphones are powered by Android 11.

Camera

When it comes to camera performance, the OnePlus 11R has a 50MP triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The Pixel 6A, on the other hand, has a 12MP dual rear camera setup that includes a 12MP main camera.

Both smartphones offer excellent image quality, with the OnePlus 11R offering a bit more versatility with its triple camera setup.

Battery

The OnePlus 11R has a 5000 mAh battery, while the Pixel 6A has a slightly smaller 4410 mAh battery. Both smartphones offer excellent battery life, but the OnePlus 11R has the edge here, offering extra power.

Design and display

The OnePlus 11R has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6A has a slightly smaller 6.14-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both displays are great, but the OnePlus 11R has an edge here, offering a slightly larger display and a higher refresh rate.

In terms of design, both smartphones have a modern look, with the OnePlus 11R offering a glossy finish and the Pixel 6A offering a matte finish.

Final conclusion

The OnePlus 11R and Pixel 6A are both excellent mid-range smartphones that offer great features at an affordable price. However, the OnePlus 11R offers a more powerful processor, more RAM, and a larger battery.

When it comes to camera performance, both smartphones offer excellent image quality, but the OnePlus 11R has a triple camera setup for more versatility. In terms of design and display, the OnePlus 11R has a larger display and a higher refresh rate.

Ultimately, the OnePlus 11R is the better choice for those looking for a powerful and feature-rich mid-range smartphone.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

