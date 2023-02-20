OnePlus 11R vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: how do the two smartphones stack up to one another?

In the world of smartphones, countless options are available, but two of the most popular and powerful devices on the market today are the OnePlus 11R and the Xiaomi 11T Pro. These two smartphones offer a range of features and capabilities, making them great choices for those looking for a top-performing device.

But how do the two compare, and which is your best choice? In this article, we'll look closer at the OP 11R and the Xiaomi 11T Pro and see how they stack up against each other.

OnePlus 11R vs Xiaomi 11T comparison: Specs, features, and more explored

Specification OnePlus 11R Xiaomi 11T Pro RAM 8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM 8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM Display 6.74 inches Fluid AMOLED Display 16.94 cm (6.67 inches) Display Camera 50 MP + 8MP + 2MP 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Battery 5000 mAh Battery 5000 mAh Battery

Specification

The OP 11R and the Xiaomi 11T Pro are powerful smartphones with a range of features and capabilities that make them great choices for those looking for a top-performing device.

Both devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, offering lightning-fast performance and smooth multitasking capabilities.

The OP 11R has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. Xiaomi 11T Pro also has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. Both devices run on Android 11.

Design and Display

Regarding the design of the OP 11R and the Xiaomi 11T Pro, both devices offer a sleek, modern look that will turn heads. The former features a smooth, curved glass back that gives the phone a premium feel, while the latter boasts a textured back that adds a touch of style and grip.

Both devices have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, offering an excellent viewing experience. But the OnePlus 11R takes it to the next level with a higher resolution.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the OP 11R and the Xiaomi 11T Pro are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, delivering lightning-fast performance and smooth multitasking capabilities.

Both devices also come with ample amounts of RAM and storage, with the OnePlus 11R offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the Xiaomi 11T Pro offering up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Camera and Battery Life

When it comes to the camera, both the OP 11R and the Xiaomi 11T Pro offer excellent performance and features. The 11R has a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, an eight-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a two-megapixel macro camera.

Xiaomi 11T Pro also has a tripe-camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel main camera, an eight-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a five-megapixel macro camera. If you want to click the beautiful picture, you should choose Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Price

When it comes to price, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is the more affordable option, starting at around $415, while the OnePlus 11R starts at around $470.

Both devices offer excellent performance and features, but the Xiaomi 11T Pro offers more bang for your buck, while the 11R offers a more premium experience with its higher resolution display and larger battery.

The OnePlus 11R and the Xiaomi 11T Pro are excellent smartphones with great performance and features. If you're looking for the best possible viewing experience and a more premium feel, the OnePlus 11R is the way to go.

But if you're looking for a more affordable option with a long-lasting battery and great camera capabilities, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is an excellent choice. Ultimately, the decision comes down to your personal preferences and needs.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes