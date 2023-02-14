Is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 worth buying in February 2023?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is one of the more budget options from the brand, which has grown massively over the last decade. Unlike its flagship line-up, OnePlus has opted for a better blend between competitive pricing and quality hardware with its Nord series.

However, even though the new mid-range phone doesn't have too many differences from the OnePlus Nord CE's original model, the brand has made sufficient changes to improve it.

But technology evolves, and the same applies to the same model, which will complete its first anniversary later this year. Yet, buyers can get certain benefits from getting it as their new device if they're relatively on a tighter budget.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is extremely feature-rich and economical for what it provides

A mobile phone's attractiveness is mainly determined by its features and price. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is quite competitive when it comes to price. So much, so that well-known brands like Google and Apple compete with this one.

Brand OnePlus Price $275 Processor Octa-core MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 Internal 6GB RAM 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM 128GB ROM Display 6.43" AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Camera 64 MP (main camera) 8 MP (ultrawide) 2 MP (macro) 16 MP (selfie camera) 5G Yes Battery 4500 mAh65W SuperVOOC charging

The MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset helps the OnePlus Nord CE 2 to manage basic multitasking and moderate gaming in 2023 without experiencing any glitches. The overall experience is smooth and well-balanced, thanks to the OxygenOS software, which compliments the available hardware on the model.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM, which could be of some benefit. In terms of the network, clients can use USB Type-C, 4G VoLTE, 5G, A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and dual sim slots.

The affordable Nord CE 2 performs admirably in the display category, thanks to its 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display, which offers refresh rates of up to 90Hz. It also has a pixel density of 409 ppi, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone's size makes it easier and more comfortable to use with one hand. It offers a stunning display of vibrant colors that enhance the binge-watching experience.

However, there is one feature that OnePlus has decidedly excluded, and that is the Alert Slider. Although it is not mandatory or a deal breaker, having it would have been wonderful.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 64-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera. It also includes a single front camera setup for selfies with a 16-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture.

Photos taken in the 64MP mode will be detailed and have vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the ultra-wide-angle camera is merely mediocre. One cannot expect mid-range phones to provide the best low-light experience, but the Night mode brightens photographs and improves color reproduction over the standard photo mode.

The Nord CE 2 also includes a 4500 mAh Li-Ion battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC charging and takes only 45 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%.

The actual price of the device is $275. However, Amazon is selling it at a discounted rate of $252.50.

Is it worth it?

Many OnePlus Nord CE 2 alternatives are available to users, but none offer OxygenOS's optimization and elegance. Furthermore, the Nord CE 2 performs outstandingly in the battery market, all while offering a portable, useful design.

If you have about $275 to spare, you can purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 2. It has a powerful chipset, a decent battery that supports fast (65W) charging, a good primary rear camera, and well-designed software.

Barring the need for hardcore gamers, the said model will deliver on most fronts going well into 2023. While some of the more recent releases from brands like Iqoo and Realme can outdo in raw specifications, the overall execution on them leaves much to be desired.

The combined advantages of the Nord CE 2 make it a desirable smartphone option for 2023. However, if you are looking for an alternate option, you can purchase the Realme 9 Pro or the costlier OnePlus Nord 2. In addition, February could get some nice deals in the second half of the month, making it a more effective purchase option for new buyers.

