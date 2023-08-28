5 best PC builds for AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a newly launched high-performance $500 graphics card from Team Red. The GPU competes directly against the RTX 4070, Nvidia's current-gen 1440p gaming champion. The company has promised 4K 120 FPS in the latest and most demanding titles thanks to FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3 technology. All this makes the newly launched 7800 XT a lucrative option for gamers.

The GPU will hit shelves on September 6. Gamers can now start planning their PC builds based on the GPU to enjoy the class-leading price-to-performance it brings to the table. Multiple add-in card manufacturers have prepped a series of models based on these graphics cards to deliver ultimate performance.

We will list some of the best PC build configurations with the RX 7800 XT graphics card. This article will list everything from budget gaming machines to some of the most powerful rigs you can build based on the new AMD GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT delivers top-notch performance in gaming PCs

1) Budget build within $1500

The MSI MPG Gungnir 110R packs modern looks and performance in one. (Image via MSI)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Motherboard: MSI PRO B650M-A WIFI M-ATX motherboard

RAM: OLOY Blade RGB 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR5 5600

Cooler: Deepcool AK400 WH air cooler

PSU: Corsair CX650M 650W 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT reference card

Case: MSI MPG Gungnir 110R

Starting things off with an affordable $1500 build, we have opted for an AM5-based system with a Ryzen 5 7600, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, and the Radeon RX 7800 XT. The processor is powerful enough to handle even some of the most demanding GPUs in the market and it won't bottleneck the new AMD graphics card.

We have opted for the MSI PRO B650M-A WiFi motherboard for this rig. Although it isn't the best in the market, this board is plenty for the Ryzen 5 7600. Gamers will get access to every feature the CPU has to offer, including overclocking.

The system sits inside the MSI MPG Gungnir 110R case, which is a minimalist all-white design with four ARGB fans out of the box. With the full build, the system looks clean and aesthetic.

2) High-end DDR4-based build within $1700

The Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital (Image via Gamers Nexus/YouTube)

Processor: Intel Core i7 12700KF

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z690-A ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT reference card

Case: Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital

Last-gen CPUs have been discounted by massive margins today. Thus, by opting for an Alder Lake chip, we can cut costs by significant margins. For our next build within $1700 in budget, we have, thus, opted for the Intel Core i7 12700KF. This processor continues to be a solid performer in video games and multi-core workloads like 3D modeling, rendering, and more. Paired with the MSI PRO Z690-A motherboard, the system delivers unparalleled performance for the price.

We have also upgraded the cooler to the DeepCool LS720 360mm AIO liquid cooler and relied on 16 GB of DDR4 memory for this build. The power supply has been upgraded to an EVGA 850W, which is more than enough for the requirements of the PC.

The recommended case for this build is the Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital.

4) Gaming-focused build within $2000

The Hyte Y60 is a great showcase chassis. (Image via Newegg)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT reference card

Case: Hyte Y60

Moving over to more premium builds, we have paired the RX 7800 XT with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. There are multiple reasons why we prioritized this chip over its Ryzen 7000 counterpart.

For starters, it supports AM4 motherboards and DDR4 memory, which helps keep the costs down. Moreover, the 5800X3D is a solid competitor that outperforms some of the latest chips in the market.

We have paired the 5800X3D with the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard. It is a solid blend of features, performance, and price. Other than this, the SSD has been upgraded to a Gen 4 Samsung drive. The remaining components remain the same.

4) High-end DDR4-based build within $2200

The Fractal Design Meshify C (Image via Amazon)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Motherboard: Gigabyte X670 AORUS Elite AX ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32 GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5600

Cooler: Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT reference card

Case: Fractal Design Meshify C

If you have an additional $200-300 more to spend on a gaming PC based on the Radeon RX 7800 XT, this build is ideal. We have paired the new $500 graphics card with the Ryzen 9 7900X, a 12-core high-performance beast that outclasses all other processors listed above.

We have paired the chip with the Gigabyte X670 AORUS Elite AX motherboard which is a high-end offering in the X670 lineup. The cooler has been upgraded to the performance-focused DeepCool LT720 and we have opted for 32 GB of Corsair Vengeance memory.

This build is a performance powerhouse and can effortlessly double as a workstation besides delivering incomparable gaming performance.

5) No compromises build with the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT ($3000+)

The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo (Image via Lian Li)

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900KS

Motherboard: MSI Z790 ACE E-ATX motherboard

RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64 GB (2x 32 GB) DDR5-5600

Cooler: Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: MSI A1000G PCIe 5 1000 W fully modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT reference card

Case: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo White

If you want to go all out with a build based on the Radeon RX 7800 XT, this PC is the answer. We have paired the GPU with the Core i9 13900KS, which is arguably the king of all CPUs in the market. Paired with the MSI Z790 ACE motherboard, the build features some of the best quality hardware in the market.

We have upgraded the power supply in the build to the MSI A1000G, which is a 1000W PCIe Gen 5-compatible device. Although 1000W is overkill for this rig, it allows for future-proofing and multiple future upgrades.

All of these builds are superb high-performance options that help squeeze the maximum out of the newly launched Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU. We have included options from varying budget ranges that allow for flexibility while building a rig. Therefore, choose the option depending on your budget.