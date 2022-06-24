Poco F4 5G release date, time, price, specifications, and more revealed

The Poco F4 5G is set to continue the rich legacy of the series, offering excellent performance in a budget-friendly fashion. Over the years, the Poco series has been a mix of entry-level and flagship devices as the phones have generally provided superior specs when compared to others in the same price range.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has built a solid reputation that is set to be further enhanced with the Poco F4 5G. The latest release seems to pack a solid punch with the specifications it offers at its price. Let's take a look at all the details and when fans can expect to get their hands on the devices.

Poco F4 5G is a great option for those who want to get flagship features on a budget

Earlier on June 23, the Poco F4 5G was globally revealed during a livestream at 5.30 pm IST. The reveal showcased what fans could expect from the device, which will go on sale on June 27. Those interested in purchasing the device will be happy to know that some major hardware is at play with multiple variants on offer.

The Poco F4 5G comes in three variants

The most basic model of the phone comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. However, users can also avail themselves of a more powerful alternative with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For those who don't want to compromise on performance, POCO has also revealed a top-of-the-line model that boasts 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The RAM can be further boosted with software optimization, so performance will not be an issue irrespective of the users' needs.

Here are the prices of the device in Indian Rupees (US pricing to be updated):

6GB+128 GB - Rs. 27,999

8 GB+ 128 GB - Rs. 29,999

12 GB+256 GB - Rs. 33,999

The prices of the devices in the UK and Europe have also been provided:

6GB + 128GB - £379/€399

8GB + 256GB - £429/€449

Specifications

The POCO F4 5G retains several features from the Poco F4 GT, but there are some clear differences as well. The major differences come in the form of looks, as the former has a more standard design than the latter. However, there are also some interesting choices that Xiaomi has made with the regular F4.

The new device runs on a relatively older Snapdragon 870 Chipset. Interestingly, this is the same chipset that powers the older Poco F3, so there's no upgrade in this sector. This choice was probably influenced by the affordability quotient, as the Snapdragon 888 is relatively pricier.

Irrespective of the RAM capacity, users can enjoy LPDDR5, which will allow the devices to perform to the best of their ability. Moreover, the storage comes with the latest UFS 3.1 technology, so both the RAM and internal storage of the Poco F4 5G should have no issues.

The new model has the same 6.7" screen size as the Poco F3 and uses the same AMOLED screen. However, there have been rumors about Xiaomi opting to use brighter panels to make the display appear more attractive compared to the older model.

The camera is where the new model has the biggest upgrade as it has better resolution and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which will certainly produce better video and still photography results. The main camera has 64 MP, and there are two other options in the form of an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro camera.

The battery stays the same at 4500 mAh, but the 67W fast charging is an upgrade and will be especially helpful when the battery is low.

Here's the full list of the specifications:

Android 12 with MIUI 13

6.67" FHD+, 120Hz AMOLED display

Snapdragon 870

6/8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage

4500mAh battery

67W wired charging

Rear camera:

64MP, f/1.8, OIS main camera

8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera

2MP, f/2.4 macro camera

20MP, f/2.4 selfie camera

5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual speakers

Gorilla Glass 5

163.2×76.0x7.7mm

195g

Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green

It should be noted that there could be slight regional changes in the devices. But overall, the Poco F4 5G appears to offer real value for money, and it remains to be seen what kind of impact it will be able to create.

