Razer Barracuda X Wireless vs Logitech G435 Lightspeed: Which is the better wireless headset in 2023?

In 2023, two of the most popular wireless headsets on the market are the Razer Barracuda X Wireless and the Logitech G435 Lightspeed. Both headsets offer a range of features and specifications that make them ideal for various uses.

Wireless headsets have become an essential accessory for gamers, streamers, and music enthusiasts. The convenience and freedom of not being tethered to a device have made wireless headsets increasingly popular in recent years.

This article will compare and contrast the two popular wireless headsets to determine which is better for anyone looking to buy a wireless headset in 2023.

Let’s explore the features of Razer Barracuda X Wireless and Logitech G435 Lightspeed.

Wireless headsets have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering greater flexibility and mobility. By analyzing the headsets' design, battery life, wireless connectivity, and sound quality, readers will better understand which would better fit them.

Specification Razer Barracuda X Wireless Logitech G435 Lightspeed Weight (grams) 250g 165g Wireless Wireless (2.4GHz) LightSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth Battery 20 hrs up to 18 hours Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz 20 Hz-20 KHz Diameter 40 mm 40 mm

Design and comfort

The Razer Barracuda X Wireless has a sleek and modern design with a black matte finish. It features soft and breathable memory foam ear cushions that provide exceptional comfort even during long gaming sessions. The headband is also adjustable, ensuring the headset fits comfortably on different head sizes.

On the other hand, the Logitech G435 Lightspeed has a more colorful design with interchangeable headbands and earpad covers. The earpads are made of memory foam and leatherette, which provide excellent noise isolation and comfort. The headband is also adjustable, ensuring the headset fits comfortably on different head sizes.

Sound quality

The Razer Barracuda X Wireless features 40mm drivers that deliver clear and immersive sound. The headset supports THX Spatial Audio, which provides 360-degree positional sound for a more immersive gaming experience.

The microphone also features Razer's HyperClear Cardioid Mic technology, which delivers clear and crisp voice communication.

In contrast, the Logitech G435 Lightspeed features 40mm drivers that deliver rich and balanced sound. The headset supports DTS:X 2.0, which provides high-fidelity surround sound for a more immersive gaming experience.

The microphone also features Logitech's Blue VOICE technology, which delivers studio-quality voice communication.

Wireless connectivity

The Razer Barracuda X Wireless uses a USB-C wireless dongle for connectivity and has a range of up to 30 feet. The headset also supports Bluetooth 5.2, allowing users to connect to multiple devices simultaneously. The battery life lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge, making it ideal for long gaming sessions.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed uses a USB-A wireless dongle for connectivity and has a range of up to 33 feet. The headset also supports Bluetooth 5.0, allowing users to connect to multiple devices simultaneously. The battery life lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge, making it ideal for long gaming sessions without frequent charging.

Battery life

The Razer Barracuda X Wireless has a battery life of up to 20 hours, which is impressive for a wireless gaming headset. The headset also features quick charging, with 1 hour from just 10 minutes.

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed has a battery life of up to 18 hours, slightly lower than the Razer Barracuda X Wireless. However, the headset also features quick charging, with 1 hour from just 5 minutes.

Price

Razer Barracuda X Wireless was priced at around $65, while the Logitech G435 Lightspeed was priced at around $79. However, prices can vary over time and across different regions.

Therefore, if the price is a major factor in your decision, the Razer Barracuda X Wireless may be the better choice as it is generally more affordable than the Logitech G435 Lightspeed.

However, prices are subject to change over time, and it is always best to check the current prices from reputable retailers before making a purchase decision.

Final verdict

The Razer Barracuda X Wireless is superior to the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless as a wireless gaming headphone. The Razer is better made, performs better on the mic, and has a longer continuous battery life. Additionally, they have lower non-Bluetooth latency and can be used passively or while charging, both of which are convenient in a pinch.

The Logitech has a smaller fit and is targeted at teens and tweens. The headset supports Bluetooth, is considerably lighter, and has a more neutral sound profile, but you can not simultaneously use Bluetooth and their wireless dongle.

Ultimately, the choice between the two headsets will depend on individual preferences and needs. Those prioritizing design, battery life, and price may prefer the Razer Barracuda X Wireless, while those prioritizing sound quality and wireless connectivity may prefer the Logitech G435 Lightspeed.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

