Redmagic 9 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Which is the better gaming phone?

The debate over Redmagic 9 Pro and OnePlus 12 is a raging one among mobile gamers. Both phones feature impressive specs and features designed for a smooth and immersive gaming experience. However, the question still stands - which phone reigns supreme when it comes to gaming?

In this article, we will compare the Redmagic 9 Pro and the OnePlus 12 to help you decide which one deserves your attention.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Redmagic 9 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Key specifications and price

Both devices are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, feature UFS 4.0 storage, and offer multiple RAM and storage options. Redmagic 9 Pro features 12GB and 16GB RAM options with 256GB or 512GB of storage. On the other hand, OnePlus 12 comes with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage or 16GB RAM with 512GB of storage.

Redmagic 9 Pro variants:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage - $749

16GB RAM and 512GB storage - $899

OnePlus 12 variants:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage - $799

16GB RAM and 512 GB storage - $899

Other key hardware specifications are as follows:

Feature Redmagic 9 Pro OnePlus 12 Display 120Hz 6.8-inch AMOLED, display 120Hz 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display RAM 12GB, 16GB 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Front Camera 16MP under-display 32MP Back Cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide and 2MP macro 50-MP main, 64MP telephoto and 48MP ultrawide Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Charging Speeds 80W wired, no wireless charging 100W wired, 50W wireless, supports reverse wireless charging Battery Capacity 6500mAh 5400mAh Price (Base variant) $749 $799

Redmagic 9 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Display comparison

The OnePlus 12 features a higher resolution display compared to Redmagic 9 Pro (Image via OnePlus)

Both phones boast high-quality AMOLED displays ideal for gaming. The Redmagic 9 Pro features a 6.8-inch seamless display owing to the position of its camera. The display is clocked at 120Hz and delivers a great gaming experience.

However, the OnePlus 12 takes the lead with its higher resolution 1440p panel at 120Hz. The LTPO panel on OnePlus has sharp and accurate colors and sufficient brightness in outdoor sunlight. LTPO technology allows OnePlus 12 to seamlessly switch its refresh rate which preserves battery life during long gaming sessions.

Redmagic 9 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Processor comparison

Both devices are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but Redmagic 9 Pro delivers more consistent performance. (Image via OnePlus)

Both phones are equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor. This chipset ensures seamless performance on demanding games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. In real-world usage, both phones can handle multitasking and everyday tasks with ease.

Since these models use the same processor, the deciding factor is optimization. Redmagic offers various gaming-related features that provide it with a slight edge when it comes to raw performance.

Redmagic 9 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Gaming comparison

Redmagic offers touch triggers, gaming profiles, and better cooling for a great experience. (Image via Nubia)

Redmagic 9 Pro is primarily a gaming device with features specifically tailored to enhance your mobile gaming experience. The phone features built-in shoulder triggers that provide additional controls, it is equipped with better cooling hardware and first-party gaming accessory support to further enhance the gameplay.

The OnePlus 12 lacks dedicated gaming features like triggers and a cooling fan. However, it still features the same processor that provides great gaming performance. Additionally, it has a clean user interface and offers a smooth overall experience.

For hardcore gamers who prioritize additional features, the Redmagic 9 Pro is the clear winner. However, for regular gamers who value a clean experience, the OnePlus 12 remains a compelling device.

Redmagic 9 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Battery and charging comparison

OnePlus 12 offers faster charging speeds and support for wireless charging. (Image via OnePlus)

The Redmagic 9 Pro comes with a huge 6500mAh battery. This translates to longer playtime and less frequent charging which is crucial for on-the-go gaming. The OnePlus 12's 5400mAh battery is still decent but falls short when compared to Redmagic’s.

Both phones support fast charging, but the OnePlus 12 takes the lead with its 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and even support for reverse wireless charging. This minimizes gaming downtimes and allows you to quickly top up the battery during breaks.

For pure battery longevity, the Redmagic 9 Pro takes the lead. However, if faster charging speeds and the convenience of wireless charging appeal to you then, the OnePlus 12 might be a better pick.

Redmagic 9 Pro vs OnePlus 12 Conclusion & Final Verdict

The choice between the Redmagic 9 Pro or the OnePlus 12 boils down to your gaming habits and priorities. The Redmagic 9 Pro is a great deal for hardcore gamers who demand extra features and larger battery capacity. On the other hand, users who prefer a more balanced device that offers a good camera system, cleaner UI, and faster charging speeds should go for the OnePlus 12.

Check out more smartphone comparisons here:

OnePlus 12 vs ROG Phone 8 Pro || OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R || OnePlus 12 vs Nothing Phone 2 || ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro