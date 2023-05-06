ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs OnePlus 11: Which is worth your money?

The ROG series from Asus, renowned for its gaming prowess, finally got its successor last month with the launch of ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Like all other smartphones of 2023, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, also offers the same processor but with a different design language and offers much better camera hardware.

In this article, we will compare the two flagship smartphones from Asus and OnePlus, and see which is better. Unfortunately, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate costs almost $300 more than the OnePlus 11, which could create doubt amongst most tech enthusiasts. So, in the next portion of this article, we provide a thorough comparison of these two smartphones and a fair assessment of which handset is better value for money to reduce misunderstanding.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs. OnePlus 11

Before comparing both smartphones to analyze which is better, we first look at both devices' specifications.

Overall specifications

Category Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate OnePlus 11 Operating System ZenUI, Android 13 Oxygen Os 13, Android 13 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM and storage variants 16GB RAM, 512GB Upto 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage Display 6.78-inches, 165Hz Full HD AMOLED 6.7-inches 120Hz 2K AMOLED Rear camera 50MP + 13MP(Ultrawide) + 5MP (Macro) 50MP + 32MP(Telephoto) + 48MP(Ultrawide) Front camera 32MP 16MP Battery 6,000mAh, 65W fast charging 5,000mAh, 100W fast charging Stand-out features Air triggers, 2-inch OLED display, Motorized cooling vent High-resolution 2K display, Charges in 25 minutes

From the above table, we can spot clearly that one smartphone is dedicated to gamers, while the other is targeted more towards those who want an all-rounder device. Most features are comparable or somewhat enhanced, but the ROG 7 Ultimate's cameras could be better. In addition, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is common between the two smartphones.

Performance

The ROG 7 Ultimate and the OnePlus 11 are constrained in this area. Both smartphones have the most powerful chipset currently available for Android, which enables them to perform lengthy, intense gaming sessions without experiencing any lag. Most new flagships powered by this technology also offer excellent battery life. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is an appealing option for gaming devices since it is powerful but battery-efficient and offers strong GPU performance.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has a dedicated air-cooling vent, which gives you more sustained cooling while playing graphically intensive games for long hours. The gaming triggers also help play most games without the hassle of touching the on-screen virtual buttons most of the time.

Display

If you compare whose display is superior, there isn't a contest. The OnePlus 11 outclasses the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate regarding viewability, pixel density, and resolution. The 2K resolution curved display with the camera notch in the top left corner looks much more premium than the flat display on the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

However, the 165Hz screen refresh rate on the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is much more fluid and responsive than the 120Hz on the OnePlus 11. This is important for achieving the maximum refresh rates while playing games. Therefore, if you prefer playing games with much more FPS, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is better. While the OnePlus 11 wins if you want a premium curved display with better resolution.

Camera

If we look at the cameras of both smartphones, they both come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. But to satisfy most mobile photographers, OnePlus provides a much more powerful triple-camera combination with a telephoto sensor and the luxurious touch of an intriguing Hasselblad partnership. You can also achieve up to 3X optical zoom on the OnePlus 11, unavailable on the ROG phone 7 Ultimate.

In addition to the conventional main and wide-angle camera sensors, ASUS also included an unimpressive 5-megapixel macro sensor, which is usable under daylighting conditions only. The selfie cameras of both smartphones are comparable, and there is no clear winner in this area.

Battery

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate's battery size is more significant than most flagship smartphones, boasting a massive 6000 mAh battery. Although the OnePlus 11 has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh, the battery life should remain the same if we compare the two smartphones.

The ROG Phone 7 only supports a maximum charging output of 65W, but the OnePlus supports 100W fast charging, which is pretty quick. In addition, the ROG Phone 7 has two USB charging ports for added gaming convenience.

Verdict

So, in the end, both phones are reasonably priced, given their capabilities and what they can provide. So, suppose you're an avid mobile gamer who doesn't care about cameras and like cutting-edge aesthetics. In that case, you should choose the ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate to get your money's worth, as its dedicated cooling system and breathable LED lights are innovative and suitable for most mobile gamers.

The OnePlus 11 should be a perfect fit if you're searching for an all-around flagship with high-quality cameras at the price of a high-end mid-ranger. After that, it all comes down to your tastes and wants.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes