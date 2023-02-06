Apple reportedly working on an uncompromised "iPhone Ultra"

According to a Bloomberg report, a new flagship model from Apple, possibly named “iPhone Ultra,” will be launched. It will not replace any existing premium models, including the Pro and the Pro Max, but will be made available in addition to them.

The California, Cupertino-based tech giant remains one of the most successful companies in the world owing to its unparalleled and ever-increasing innovation related to mobile devices and computers.

In fact, loyal fans of the iOS regime don’t seem to be worried about the iPhones’ growing price tags. They are often willing to shell out their hard-earned money to get the best possible smartphone experience.

Most tech giants are focused on ways to make their Android flagships cheaper and feature-laden. However, Apple may be working to fuel the creation of an uncompromised, premium iOS-based flagship model, which is expected to be a part of an upcoming iPhone series, possibly in 2024.

Apple’s speculated iPhone Ultra may be a profound upgrade over the iPhone Pro Max

According to Bloomberg’s report, Apple CEO Tim Cook firmly believes that fans are not bothered by the company’s rising average sales prices and are willing to spend to get the best experience. Cook said, “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.”

Over the years, Apple has continued to increase the gap between its iPhone Pro models and its base variants. In 2023, the trend is expected to remain the same. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will receive an iterative yet distinguishable upgrade over 2022’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, as leaks, so far, have suggested.

Adding up Cook’s statements directed at Bloomberg and the company’s erstwhile plans, it’s easy to anticipate that a fifth, premium iPhone model, over and above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, will be added to the series soon.

Bloomberg further revealed that the new model may be named “iPhone Ultra” and receive its first mention in the 2024 iPhone 16 series.

“Instead of renaming the Pro Max “the Ultra,” Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release.” - Bloomberg's Mark Gurman

At the moment, it’s unknown what the upcoming iPhone Ultra might bring to our plate. Theories range from professional-grade cameras to a heavily advanced processor chip, specially created to power the device's core. Bloomberg has said that the model may even drop the charging port for good and embrace a fully wireless approach.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is skeptical about the possibility of a foldable smartphone from Apple, like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, in the near future. However, it isn’t an unthinkable prospect.

The company may introduce an “iPhone Fold” bearing a higher price tag than its existing models, but the idea is a bit far-fetched to wonder about in 2023.

