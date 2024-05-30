Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Which is the better gaming phone?

The Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion midrange phones debate is an interesting one as both have gorgeous displays and satisfactory hardware. Additionally, both phones run on Android 14 out of the box. However, if you want a smartphone specifically for gaming, there are a lot of things to consider before choosing one of the two.

In this post, we do a Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comparison to see which midrange smartphone is the better buy, especially for gaming in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications

We begin the Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comparison by looking at the hardware specifications of both phones.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A35 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Display 6.6-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz 6.7-inch P-OLED 144Hz Processor Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM 8GB 8/12GB Storage 128/256GB 128/256GB Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Front Camera 13MP 32MP Back Camera 50MP (Main) + 8MP (Ultrawide) + 5MP (Macro) 50MP (Main) + 13MP (Ultrawide) Charging Speed 25W wired 68W wired Price Starting from $359 Starts from $280 (Rs 22,999)

The Samsung Galaxy A35's Exynos 1380 chipset is great for casual gaming and can handle most day-to-day tasks easily. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 also performs similarly.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Display Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with a flat 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has a flat 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection and 1000 nits of peak brightness under high brightness mode. All these hardware specifications mean the display is great for any usage, and its IP67 rating ensures the phone is not damaged under extreme climate conditions.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, on the other hand, comes with a slightly larger 6.7-inch POLED curved display with Corning Glass 5 protection. It has a similar Full HD+ resolution but the 144Hz peak refresh rate ensures you get more frame rates in supported games.

The Galaxy A35 supports Always On Display for viewing important app notifications or call alerts at a glance, and has many customization options to fine-tune this feature. The Edge 50 Fusion has a Peek display, which is only activated when you receive custom app notifications.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Performance comparison

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (Image via ShiftDelete.net)

As mentioned, the Galaxy A35's Exynos 1380 and Edge 50 Fusion's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 have similar performance, and their benchmark scores are nearly identical.

However, in the GPU points score, there is a score difference of 38% between both phones, and the Galaxy A35 has better scores. This means you will get slightly better frame rates on the Galaxy A35 while playing games than the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The below data is sourced from Nanoreview.

Benchmarks Exynos 1380 (Samsung Galaxy A35) Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (Motorola Edge 50 Fusion) Geekbench (Single-Core) 999 1012 (1% difference) GeekBench 6 (Multi-Core) 1012 2943 (7% difference) GPU scores 3039 (38% difference) 2197 AnTuTu 593369 593093

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Battery comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has a 5000mAh battery (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has a 5000mAh battery, which can easily last a heavy day's usage, including daily app usage and some hours of gaming. However, it only supports 25W charging, which takes more than two hours to fully charge the phone.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion also has a 5,000mAh battery, but its peak 144Hz refresh rate drains the battery a bit faster than the 120Hz on the Galaxy A35. However, Motorola makes up for this by providing a 68W charger inside the box, that charges the phone in under 40 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Final Verdict

As we conclude our Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comparison, we can firmly say that both are great midrange smartphones, with adequate processing power and gorgeous displays.

However, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is comparatively cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy A35, and for daily usage, both have similar performance. But for gaming, the Galaxy A35 has better performance and its flatter display would be appreciated by most gamers, instead of the curved panel on the Edge 50 Fusion, which is more prone to accidental touches.

