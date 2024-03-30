Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Book 4 Ultra: Which is better for gaming?

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Book 4 Ultra has been a topic of discussion ever since the Korean giant introduced the new laptop series. While there are a lot of similarities between both devices, including new Intel Core Ultra CPUs, AI-powered connectivity features, robust security system, and full touchscreen, there are enough differences to set them apart.

Both devices look like competitive options to cater to the different preferences of the users. In this article, we will compare both laptops using various parameters to determine which one is better for gaming.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Book 4 Ultra: Specs

Galaxy Book 4 series laptop specifications (Image via Samsung)

Before we get deep into our analysis, let’s look at the core specs of these laptops:

Specifications Galaxy Book 4 Pro Galaxy Book 4 Ultra Display 14-inch or 16-inch Touch AMOLED 16-inch Touch AMOLED Processor Intel Core Ultra 5/7 Intel Core Ultra 9 RAM 16GB/32GB 32GB/64GB Graphics Intel Arc Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics memory Shared 8GB Storage 512GB/1TB SSD 1TB/2TB SSD Battery 63Wh || 76Wh 76Wh Price Starts at $1599 Starts at $2599

As seen in the table, there are a lot of similarities and differences between the devices; especially look at the price. One starts at $1599, while the other starts at $2599. You can buy an iPhone 15 Plus considering the price difference between these two devices.

It is also worth noting that the Ultra series laptops are also available with a less powerful confirmation in some selected regions (Intel Core Ultra 7 SoC and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB). Let’s compare different aspects one by one to find the ideal pick for you.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Book 4 Ultra: Which offers better performance?

The Ultra series is more powerful (Image via Samsung)

All the devices in the new Galaxy Book 4 series boost impressive performance under the hood owing to the Intel Core Ultra CPU. The Pro series ships with an Ultra 5 or 7 processor, while you get an Ultra 9 chipset in its counterpart.

It is safe to assume that the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra delivers more optimal gaming performance. And it is not just because of the more powerful processor. You get Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU inside the Ultra series, whereas the other offering from the brand features shared Intel Arc Graphics.

There is a huge gap between the RAM and storage as well. You will need more space to run and enjoy resource-intensive games. One brownie point goes to Book 4 Ultra for having more storage capacities than its counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Book 4 Ultra: Which has an impressive display and design?

All the recent laptops by Samsung look identical (Image via Samsung)

These laptops look very identical to each other. However, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is slightly lighter and slimmer and comes in two size variants: 14-inch and 16-inch. Both are built with the same sleek aluminum chassis and are available in Moonstone Gray color.

With that said, you get the same touchscreen 3K AMOLED display with 2800x1800 pixels resolution in all the new laptops offered by Samsung. The brightness of 400 nits and variable refresh rate of 120Hz is great for media viewing and gaming.

The Pro series emerges victorious in this category but by a narrow margin.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Book 4 Ultra: Which has optimal battery life?

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Book 4 Ultra: battery comparison (Image via Samsung)

There is no difference in the battery capacity of both laptops in the 16-inch variant. The smaller version of the Pro series has a 63Wh battery, which is comparatively low but offers almost similar performance owing to a smaller screen. You will get a similar battery life no matter which device you opt for.

However, there is a difference in their charging support. The Ultra series ships with a 140W adapter compared to the 65W adapter of the Pro series. The former gets an edge in overall battery performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Book 4 Ultra: Final verdict

Owing to its superior processing power and dedicated graphics GPU, the winner of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro vs Book 4 Ultra battle is the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra.

While the Pro series is capable of handling casual and old games like Control, Hitman 3, and Warframe at low settings, you can play tons of AAA titles at max settings with the Ultra series.

However, the performance comes at a hefty price tag. The Pro series will be more suitable if you are fine with the mid-tier gaming performance.

