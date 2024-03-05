Should you buy the iPhone 15 Plus or wait for the iPhone 16 Plus?

The iPhone 16 Plus is expected to be launched alongside other Apple iPhone 16 series phones in September 2024. So, we are likely only six months away from its launch, and you might be curious if it's better than the current iPhone 15 Plus. Many rumors have indicated that there could be small upgrades in the iPhone 16 Plus. Hence, there are quite a few things to consider before choosing to wait for the 16 Plus or spending on the current iPhone 15 Plus.

So, in this article, to help you arrive at a decision, we have covered various reasons for both why you should wait for the iPhone 16 Plus and why you can buy the iPhone 15 Plus right now.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why should you wait for the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus?

Newer design

Expand Tweet

According to 9TechEleven on X, the upcoming iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are rumored to have a vertical camera layout that was last used by Apple in the Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. Since then, Apple has used a diagonal layout for the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15.

This time, Apple may also redesign the camera bump, which could feature two separate camera rings for the Main and Ultrawide cameras. This pill-shaped design is a breath of fresh air after seeing similar camera layouts in the last three generations of non-Pro iPhones.

New processor

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could come with A17 Bionic chipset (Image via Macrumors)

The upcoming iPhone 16 Plus is rumored to use a custom A17 chipset, different from the A17 Pro Bionic chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Apple will reportedly use TSMC's N3E manufacturing process, which has a more affordable node and lower transistor density and power. This means that we can expect better battery efficiency with this processor.

More RAM support

According to technology analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 16 Plus could also have 8GB RAM, like the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. He also suggested that all iPhone 16 models will have 8GB of RAM.

This would mean that the increased RAM on the iPhone 16 Plus should help run more apps in the background, and multitasking could be a breeze.

Faster Wi-Fi speed

The upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Plus should come with WiFi 6E support (Image via ApplesFera)

The iPhone 16 Plus is expected to support Wi-Fi 6E, which is compatible with 6Ghz Wi-Fi routers. This would enable faster wireless speeds and reduced signal blockage. Apple introduced the Wi-Fi 6E wireless protocol earlier with the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones, and now this technology should continue with the Apple iPhone 16 series.

Why should you buy the iPhone 15 Plus now and not wait for the iPhone 16 Plus?

Similar 60Hz display

Expand Tweet

According to The Elec, which is a Korean Electronic Industry Media firm, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will still come with a 60Hz display, unlike the Pro variants, which have had a 120Hz ProMotion display for the last two years. This means that in terms of display refresh rate, there wouldn't be much difference between the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 16 Plus.

Bigger battery

Expand Tweet

According to Apple Hub, the iPhone 16 Plus will come with a smaller 4,006mAh battery than the 4,383mAh battery on the iPhone 15 Plus. This suggests the 16 Plus could have a shorter battery life and might not last for up to two days on a single charge, like the iPhone 15 Plus.

Price

Whenever Apple launches a new iPhone series, we see significant discounts on the older iPhones. Therefore, you might be able to get the iPhone 15 Plus at a discounted price this year. With a similar display and higher battery capacity, buying the iPhone 15 Plus would be a more sensible decision.

Conclusion

You can expect loads of upgrades from the 16 Plus, as mentioned previously. These could include a newer and faster processor, a fresh design, better network speed, and more. However, if you need a new iPhone now and want superb battery backup, the 15 Plus is still a great buy. With this, you will get many years of OS upgrades and a display similar to all non-Pro iPhones.

Check out more gaming tech articles from Sportskeeda:

iPhone 16 expected release date II 10 Pixel 8 innovative features that need to be in iPhone 16 II What to expect from Apple in 2024 II Should you buy the iPhone 15 Pro or wait for the iPhone 16 Pro? II Should you buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max or wait for the iPhone 16 Pro Max?