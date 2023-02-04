Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14: Which is more value-for-money in 2023?

The recently-announced Samsung Galaxy S23 series will introduce three smartphones to the flourishing Android market. While the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra has mesmerized multiple fans, budget-conscious buyers have set their eyes on the Galaxy S23, which seems to be a worthy alternative to Apple’s standard iPhone 14 model.

So far, the Korean tech giant has only unveiled its Galaxy S23 models and their specifications, as well as opened pre-order bookings, while the official market launch is set to happen on February 17, 2023. That said, many creators have already managed to grab early units and have shared their initial experiences with the devices.

Since Apple’s iPhone 14 and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 feature comparable specifications and belong to the same price bracket, it’s natural for fans to wonder which one is more worth the cost. This article will feature a comprehensive comparison between the smartphones and share a fair verdict that will help fans pick a winner.

Samsung Galaxy S23 features everything an Android fan can want, which isn’t the case with Apple iPhone 14

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Apple iPhone 14 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 A15 Bionic Chip, Hexa-core, Apple GPU 5-core RAM 8GB 6GB Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1750 nits peak 6.1-inch OLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak Main Cameras 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (24 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length, 2.55" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size) 10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera (70 mm focal length, 3.9" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 12 MP f/1.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (26 mm focal length) 12 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (13 mm focal length) Optical Zoom 3X 2X Video Recording Up to 8K 30 FPS Up to 4K 60 FPS Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 3900 mAh 3279 mAh Charging Speed 25W 20W Accessories No No Price Starts at $799 Starts at $799

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at $799 for its 8GB/128GB variant, and the iPhone 14 also starts at the same price for its 128GB storage variant. Despite having the same cost, the Galaxy S23 is way more worthwhile than the iPhone 14 - here’s why.

Processor

The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on the best Qualcomm Snapdragon chip so far, featuring an eight-core CPU that breezes through the heaviest tasks without any hiccups. The premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is further powered by a DDR5X 8GB RAM to complete its primary performance gear.

Also, there’s no difference between the processing units of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S23, which speaks volumes about the latter’s power. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, features Apple’s modern, but not the latest, A15 Bionic chip that comes coupled with a 6GB DDR4X RAM.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 is yet to prove its competence post its market launch, the Qualcomm-powered smartphone should at least be on par with the iPhone 14, if not better.

Camera

With an impressive triple main camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 shines in this segment, giving the iPhone 14 a run for its money. In addition to a 50 MP wide-angle sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, the Galaxy S23 features a telephoto camera, which supports 3x optical zoom.

Besides missing the telephoto sensor, the iPhone 14 features a dual camera setup - 12 MP wide-angle and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensors - which definitely falls short when compared to Samsung’s offering at the same price.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S23 supports 8K video recording at 30 FPS, while the iPhone 14 can't go beyond 4K at 60 FPS.

Display

Apple’s iPhones have historically offered the best color-accurate displays in the smartphone industry. However, the Samsung Galaxy S23 took away the win from Apple this time, with its brilliant Dynamic AMOLED display, which supports up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 14 features an OLED display and only supports up to 60Hz refresh rate. Both devices feature the same display size. However, the Galaxy S23 features a brighter one at 1750 nits, whereas the iPhone 14’s peak stands at 1200 nits only.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a larger battery capacity of 3900 mAh and also supports fast charging at 25 W. The iPhone 14 comes with a 3279 mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging. Both aren’t satisfactory in this segment, but the Galaxy S23 triumphs over the iPhone 14 anyway.

Another thing worth noting is the Galaxy S23’s support for universal USB Type-C connectivity. Apple is yet to integrate USB-C support into its smartphones.

Verdict

Samsung has surprisingly managed to fit a multitude of premium features into its standard flagship, which features the same price as the Apple iPhone 14. Evidently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is much more value-for-money than the latter.

That said, the iPhone 14 continues the California-based tech giant’s legacy as usual and will appeal to loyal fans who prefer iOS’s unbeatable perks and Apple’s premium-built devices.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

