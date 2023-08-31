Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor: Price, specs, and availability

Samsung recently announced the release of its new Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor, which features a Dual UHD Quantum Matrix display on a 57-inch screen. This latest offering aims to contribute to the evolving landscape of gaming monitors. While the Odyssey Neo G9 comes with a range of features that could potentially redefine user experience, it also serves as an indicator of Samsung's ongoing efforts in the field of gaming technology.

As we delve into the specifics of this new release, we'll explore its specifications, unique features, and its availability in the market. So, let's take a closer look at what makes the Odyssey Neo G9 a noteworthy addition to Samsung's lineup of gaming monitors.

The specifications of Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a technological masterpiece, boasting an array of features that make it a game-changer in the truest sense. With a Dual UHD display that offers a resolution of 7680 x 2180 and a 32:9 aspect ratio, this monitor provides an unparalleled gaming experience. The 1000R curvature adds an extra layer of immersion, making you feel like you're in the heart of the action.

That's not all; the monitor also supports a high density of 140PPI, making the images sharper and more detailed. The height of the monitor is the same as a 32-inch model, with a 35% larger active area compared to a 49-inch monitor. The screen offers a 32:9 ratio, which allows users to see more action with a wide field of view. The 1000R curved screen enhances depth perception and minimizes peripheral distractions, delivering focused and immersive gameplay.

Model Odyssey Neo G9 Display Size 57 inch, 32:9 ratio Resolution Dual QHD (7,680 x 2,180) Curvature 1000R HDR VESA DisplayHDR 1000 Brightness (Typ.) 1000nit peak brightness Response Time 1ms Refresh Rate 240 Hz Sync Tech AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Quantum Matrix technology is used in Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is equipped with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum Mini-LED, ensuring you get the best picture quality possible. The VESA Display HDR 1000 specification takes it a step further, making every scene in your game look incredibly lifelike.

The peak brightness of 1000 nits and contrast ratio of 1000000:1 enable enhanced color expression and depth in the visuals. The screen comes with a Matte Display which absorbs both artificial and natural light enabling the gamers to focus on the games without being disturbed by the reflection or glare. The sAGAR (Super Anti-Glare, Anti–Reflection) film on the Odyssey makes it glare-free.

Speed and performance

When it comes to gaming, speed is of the essence. The Odyssey comes equipped with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. This ensures that you don't experience any lag or motion blur, keeping you ahead of your competition.

With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, you won't have to worry about choppy visuals or screen tearing during intense gaming battles. It also enables low latency in not only SDR but also HDR, supporting meticulous color and luminance certification.

Price and availability

Priced at INR 225,000, the Odyssey Neo is available for purchase on Samsung's official online store, Amazon, and leading retail outlets. Special offers include a no-cost EMI and instant cart discounts, making it a compelling purchase for those looking to invest in a top-of-the-line gaming monitor.