Schedule 1: Best settings for ROG Ally X

Schedule 1 is a new action-simulation shooter that came out on March 25, 2025. It was released only on Microsoft Windows and other Windows-based handhelds like the ROG Ally X, and also the Steam Deck. The game isn't very demanding in terms of hardware, especially with its almost low-poly-like graphics. Regardless, it does focus on handling light rays and shadows to provide an impressive visual experience. Therefore, having a good setup is essential.

The ROG Ally X features the Z1 Extreme processor, so it should be able to handle the game easily. With some minor tweaks to the settings, you can expect pretty decent frame rates and excellent-looking visuals from this title on the ASUS handheld. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for playing Schedule 1 on the ROG Ally X.

Best Schedule 1 settings for ROG Ally X

The game looks amazing on the Asus ROG Ally X (Image via TVGS)

The game looks absolutely stunning on the ROG Ally X. It churns out a stable 60 FPS framerate even at 1080p resolution and High textures. This is incredible, considering you're playing on a handheld. The textures look amazing, and there's no blurring or distortion of any kind.

We've also turned on SSAO and God Rays, which should add a good amount of detail to the gameplay as well. All in all, the game looks incredible on the small display and would be quite fun to play even when connected to a larger screen, thanks to the higher-quality visuals.

These are the best settings for Schedule 1 on the ROG Ally X:

Display

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen VSync: Off

Off Interface Scale: 40%

40% Target Framerate: 40%

40% Camera Bobbing: 70%

Graphics

Quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: SMAA

SMAA SSAO: On

On God Rays: On

On FOV: 50%

That concludes the article on the best settings to run Schedule 1 on the ROG Ally X. At 1080p, it provides some of the best graphics seen on a handheld format of the game, thanks to its powerful processor. With the settings mentioned above, you can expect high frame rates and great visuals while playing on the ASUS handheld. However, if you own a Steam Deck, you can check out this article for the best settings to play the game on it.

