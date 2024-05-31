Should you buy the Google Pixel 8 over the iPhone 15?

The Google Pixel 8 and iPhone 15 are priced in a similar range and offer competitive hardware. Both devices are among the few compact phones available in the market today, delivering excellent value even in mid-2024. However, since both phones are so identical, you might be confused about which phone would be the better choice at the moment.

This article determines how the Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15 match up against each other and helps you decide which one would be a better choice.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

The Google Pixel 8 has some key advantages over the iPhone 15

Better battery life

The Google Pixel 8 has a 4575mAh battery (Image via YouTube/Google)

Google phones are not always known for their battery backup. However, the Pixel 8 has a big battery of 4575mAh, ensuring an entire day's battery life, even under heavy usage. Moreover, the Google Tensor G3 with its 4nm fabrication is more battery efficient than its predecessor chipsets.

However, the Apple iPhone 15 still has a smaller 3349mAh battery, which still can't live up to a full day's of heavy usage. Additionally, the Pixel 8 supports faster 27W wired and 18W wireless charging, compared to regular 20W wired and 15W wireless charging on the iPhone 15. This means the charging time difference between both phones is close to 30 minutes.

Display advantages

The Google Pixel 8, like the Pixel 8 Pro finally gets a 120Hz OLED display, instead of the 90Hz panel on Pixel 7. This ensures you get a smoother scrolling experience on the Pixel 8 over its predecessors. The Pixel 8 also has Always on Display (AOD) support, where you can view custom notifications or call alerts.

However, the iPhone 15, unlike the 15 Pro series, neither has fast refresh support nor AOD support. So, the Pixel 8 feels way smoother while playing games as well.

Better camera features

The Pixel 8 has a 50MP primary camera (Image via Flipkart)

Both smartphones have a dual camera setup at the back. However, the Google Pixel 8 comes with a higher resolution 50MP camera, instead of the 48MP sensor on the iPhone 15. However, the Pixel 8 has loads of new Google AI camera features that are exclusive to Pixel smartphones.

Features like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Night Sight ensure you get several customization options with the Pixel 8, which the Apple iPhone 15 simply lacks. Moreover, the 12MP ultrawide lens on the Pixel 8 can shoot a wider field of view of 126 degrees compared to 120 degrees support on the iPhone 15.

Why you should buy the iPhone 15 over the Google Pixel 8

Better performance

The iPhone 15, with its A16 Bionic chipset, has much better benchmark scores than the Pixel 8. There is more than a 25% difference in scores in the Antutu benchmarking test, while in Geekbench, the Tensor G3 on the Pixel 8 scores almost half the scores of the A16 Bionic on the iPhone 15.

Benchmark app Google Tensor G3 Apple A16 Bionic Antutu 1142697 1441069 (26% difference) Geekbench single-core 1760 2627 (49% difference) Geekbench multi-core 4442 6838 (54% difference)

This means in heavy performance tasks like video rendering, gaming, or while using multiple apps at once, the iPhone 15 will have much better performance than the Pixel 8.

More storage and color options

The Apple iPhone 15 is also available with a 512GB storage variant (Image via Apple)

The Google Pixel 8 is only available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage types. It's also available in four different color options. However, the Apple iPhone 15 is available in five different color options and is available in a 512GB storage variant.

This means you get more color options with the iPhone 15. The 512GB storage variant is also great for users who like to keep a lot of data locally on their phone.

Both smartphones offer similar performance and camera experience and are perfect for one-handed usage. Also, both phones are priced close to each other, but the Pixel 8 currently retails for around $100 less than the iPhone 15 for the base variant.

However, you can opt for the Pixel and enjoy better hardware with a definitive Android experience and the latest updates or you can also use the iPhone 15 to enjoy Apple's ecosystem features. Ultimately, your decision should come down to which platform you prefer or want to use in the long run.

