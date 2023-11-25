Should you buy the PS5 in Black Friday 2023 sale or wait for PS5 Pro?

The PS5 Slim is on sale during Black Friday. The first discounts on the console come weeks after it debuted earlier this month. With slight improvements over the original variant, including more storage, a lighter design, and an improved front I/O, the new variant is a worthwhile upgrade over the original PlayStation 5. However, the performance of the consoles remains equivalent, making the slimline model a visual refresh.

Many gamers are wondering if they should consider waiting for the PS5 Pro, which, according to the rumor mill, is expected to launch next year, or side with the new PlayStation this Black Friday. Answering this question can be a bit difficult, and you need to make a decision quickly since the Black Friday deal will likely be gone by next week.

The PS5 Slim is a lucrative deal this Black Friday, but should you prioritize performance and opt for the Pro instead?

This Black Friday, Sony has discounted the newly launched PS5 slimline console with the Spider-Man 2 and Modern Warfare 3 bundles. What should generally cost around $530-540 is now going for just $499.99, making it a solid deal. According to the list prices, just the console without the bundled game should cost as much.

Although this makes the slimline model enticing, the PS5 Pro seems to be a promising upgrade as well. The console is rumored to be over twice as fast as the base model. It will bring better performance at UHD resolutions and take gaming experiences to the next level. The latest in graphics rendering technology, like AI-powered super-resolution, frame generation, and path tracing, will likely make their way to the PlayStation with the upcoming mid-cycle refresh.

This makes the Pro a fantastic option for gaming, but it isn't supposed to hit the market until late next year. This means it is over a year away, which is a considerable amount of time to wait.

The slimline revision brings minor upgrades to the PlayStation (Image via Sony)

If you are using a PS4 or don't have a console right now, we recommend picking up the deal on the slimline edition this Black Friday. Sony has been silent about any information on the Pro upgrade, and we aren't sure when it will hit shelves. Hence, missing out on the current deal might not be worth it, given the console will generally maintain its list price for the majority of the year.

Once the PS5 Pro is introduced sometime next year, you can always sell the slim edition and upgrade to the newer machine. However, waiting for an unconfirmed and unreleased console is a gamble you won't want to take, especially when the latest PlayStation is on sale.