Split Fiction PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 4080 and 4080 Super

Split Fiction PC was recently released globally and on different platforms like Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, etc, on 6th March 2025. The action-adventure is not too demanding when it comes to specs. Based on the system requirements, it runs perfectly well on older CPUs and GPUs too.

Thus, gamers who own the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Ti should have no difficulty in running the game at high resolution and graphics settings. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for Split Fiction on the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 4080 or RTX 4080 Super GPU.

The best Split Fiction PC settings for RTX 4080

Split Fiction PC looks amazing on the RTX 4080 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction runs perfectly on the RTX 4080. At 1440p resolution, the game runs at an average of 110-130fps with the Ultra graphics preset. The game looks amazing in this setting. Furthermore, we've opted not to turn on any form of upscaling like DLSS or FSR as it diminishes the quality.

While it does give an FPS boost, visually, the game looks quite blurry. Thus, we've chosen to go with Native resolution. Textures look sharper at Native resolution, so it serves to be a better choice.

We recommend you turn on HDR only if you have an HDR monitor. Also, only turn on VSync if you don't have an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor.

These are the best settings for RTX 4080:

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : Temporal AA

: Temporal AA Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics

HDR : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Framerate : Unlocked

: Unlocked Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality : High

: High Detail Level : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Anisotropic Filtering : 16X

: 16X Post-Processing Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Gamma: 0

The best Split Fiction PC settings for RTX 4080 Super

Split Fiction PC looks amazing on the RTX 4080 Super (Image via Electronic Arts)

With the RTX 4080 Super being a more powerful card than the standard model, it allows for 4K gaming. Thus, we've opted for a 4K resolution on this card. The game runs look their absolute best at this setting, averaging 90fps at the Ultra graphics preset. Again, we've opted to run the game at TAA or Native post-processing as it is still the best option for high-quality visuals.

We recommend you turn on DLSS and set it to Quality mode if you really want more framerates. It isn't advised to use FSR here as it offers comparatively lower quality compared to DLSS.

These are the best settings for RTX 4080 Super:

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : Temporal AA

: Temporal AA Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics

HDR : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Framerate : Unlocked

: Unlocked Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality : High

: High Detail Level : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Anisotropic Filtering : 16X

: 16X Post-Processing Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Gamma: 0

This is all we have on the best settings for Split Fiction on the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super. Both GPUs are excellent hardware for running the game at its best settings. They can handle the action-adventure title at max quality and even up to 4K settings.

