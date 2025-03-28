The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 3050

The First Berserker Khazan is a souls-like action RPG title that is getting quite popular among PC gamers. In fact, despite being released barely a couple of days ago, the game has already amassed over 24k players on Steam with a "Very Positive" rating. While The First Berserker Khazan runs quite well on most GPUs, the Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level card, so it may struggle to deliver a steady 60 FPS in the game without the right settings.
There are two variants (8GB and 6GB) of the RTX 3050, and their performance capabilities are different. Therefore, we have curated a set of optimized game settings for each. This article lists all the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on Nvidia RTX 3050 PCs.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of The First Berserker Khazan and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.
What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 3050 8GB?
The Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB GPU was designed to deliver an entry-level 1080p gaming experience. Since the system requirements of The First Berserker Khazan are not too demanding, the RTX 3050 can play this game at 1080p resolution with High graphics. However, you must tweak the graphics settings a bit to achieve a stable 60 FPS in the game.
Apply the following settings for the best result:
Screen
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit: 60
- Brightness: 5
- Screen Shake: Off
Graphics Quality
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Render Distance: Long
- Texture: Max
- Post-Processing: Low
- Effects: High
- Vegetation: High
- Shading: High
- Mesh: High
- Reflections: High
- Volumetric: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Anisotropic Filtering: High
- Environmental Interaction: On
- Motion Blur: Off
Advanced
- Vertical Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Nvidia DLSS: On
- Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On
- AMD FSR 2: Off
- AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode: Quality
- AMD CACAO: On
- Intel XeSS: Off
- Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality
Also read: 5 things you need to know before playing The First Berserker Khazan
What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 3050 6GB?
The Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB is the cheaper variant of the original RTX 3050 and has lower memory, core clocks, memory clocks, etc. Therefore, this GPU is capable of significantly lower performance than the 8GB variant and must use our optimized settings to deliver smooth 60 FPS gameplay.
Here are all the best settings to run the game on an RTX 3050 6GB graphics card:
Screen
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit: 60
- Brightness: 5
- Screen Shake: Off
Graphics Quality
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Render Distance: Long
- Texture: Max
- Post-Processing: Low
- Effects: Medium
- Vegetation: High
- Shading: Medium
- Mesh: High
- Reflections: High
- Volumetric: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Anisotropic Filtering: Medium
- Environmental Interaction: On
- Motion Blur: Off
Advanced
- Vertical Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Nvidia DLSS: On
- Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode: Quality
- Nvidia Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On
- AMD FSR 2: Off
- AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode: Quality
- AMD CACAO: On
- Intel XeSS: Off
- Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality
The above settings will help Nvidia RTX 3050 GPUs achieve 60 FPS in the game at 1080p. We have used a combination of Medium, High, and Max settings, so you won't have to compromise much in terms of your visual experience either.
Also read: Best Beginner tips and tricks in The First Berserker Khazan