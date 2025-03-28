The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 3050

The First Berserker Khazan is a souls-like action RPG title that is getting quite popular among PC gamers. In fact, despite being released barely a couple of days ago, the game has already amassed over 24k players on Steam with a "Very Positive" rating. While The First Berserker Khazan runs quite well on most GPUs, the Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level card, so it may struggle to deliver a steady 60 FPS in the game without the right settings.

Ad

There are two variants (8GB and 6GB) of the RTX 3050, and their performance capabilities are different. Therefore, we have curated a set of optimized game settings for each. This article lists all the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on Nvidia RTX 3050 PCs.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of The First Berserker Khazan and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 3050 8GB?

The First Berserker Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB GPU was designed to deliver an entry-level 1080p gaming experience. Since the system requirements of The First Berserker Khazan are not too demanding, the RTX 3050 can play this game at 1080p resolution with High graphics. However, you must tweak the graphics settings a bit to achieve a stable 60 FPS in the game.

Ad

Trending

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Screen

Screen Mode : Borderless Fullscreen

: Borderless Fullscreen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit : 60

: 60 Brightness : 5

: 5 Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Render Distance : Long

: Long Texture : Max

: Max Post-Processing : Low

: Low Effects : High

: High Vegetation : High

: High Shading : High

: High Mesh : High

: High Reflections : High

: High Volumetric : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Anisotropic Filtering : High

: High Environmental Interaction : On

: On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Vertical Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) DirectX Version : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Nvidia DLSS : On

: On Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex : On

: On AMD FSR 2 : Off

: Off AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality AMD CACAO : On

: On Intel XeSS : Off

: Off Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality

Ad

Also read: 5 things you need to know before playing The First Berserker Khazan

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 3050 6GB?

The Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB is the cheaper variant of the original RTX 3050 and has lower memory, core clocks, memory clocks, etc. Therefore, this GPU is capable of significantly lower performance than the 8GB variant and must use our optimized settings to deliver smooth 60 FPS gameplay.

Ad

Here are all the best settings to run the game on an RTX 3050 6GB graphics card:

Screen

Screen Mode : Borderless Fullscreen

: Borderless Fullscreen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit : 60

: 60 Brightness : 5

: 5 Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Render Distance : Long

: Long Texture : Max

: Max Post-Processing : Low

: Low Effects : Medium

: Medium Vegetation : High

: High Shading : Medium

: Medium Mesh : High

: High Reflections : High

: High Volumetric : Medium

: Medium Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Anisotropic Filtering : Medium

: Medium Environmental Interaction : On

: On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Vertical Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) DirectX Version : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Nvidia DLSS : On

: On Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality Nvidia Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex : On

: On AMD FSR 2 : Off

: Off AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality AMD CACAO : On

: On Intel XeSS : Off

: Off Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality

Ad

The above settings will help Nvidia RTX 3050 GPUs achieve 60 FPS in the game at 1080p. We have used a combination of Medium, High, and Max settings, so you won't have to compromise much in terms of your visual experience either.

Also read: Best Beginner tips and tricks in The First Berserker Khazan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback