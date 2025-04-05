The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered — which launched on April 3, 2025, for the PC — follows the journey of Joel and Ellie after the events of the first game. It has become quite popular among PC Gamers, considering the game has amassed over 23K players on Steam alone and is expected to grow even more now that the weekend is here.
If you want the best experience, you need to play the Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K, and the Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti are perfect GPUs for that. However, the default settings may lead to some stutters and frame drops, so you must optimize them for a smoother experience.
These are the optimized settings you can apply for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered if you own an RTX 3090 or 3090 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840x2160.
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 3090
The Nvidia RTX 3090 was a flagship GPU when it first launched. It was designed to play even the most graphically demanding titles at 4K max settings with 60 FPS. However, games have become even more demanding in 2025, making it difficult for this GPU to achieve a solid 60 FPS without a few optimized settings.
This is also true for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. While the RTX 3090 will achieve 60 FPS most of the time, it can drop below 60 in areas with heavy snow. This is where our optimized settings come into play. The following settings will help this GPU achieve 4K 60 FPS without degrading the visual quality:
Display
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Framerate Cap: 60
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Locked
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: Off
- Upscale Quality: Off
- Upscale Sharpness: 3
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
- Brightness: Default
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Level of Detail: High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: Very High
- Characters Texture Quality: Very High
- Environments Texture Quality: Very High
- Visual Effects Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: 8X ANISO
- Shadow Quality: Custom
- Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Ambient Shadows: Very High
- Directional Shadow Resolution: High
- Directional Shadow Distance: High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur Quality: Off
- Particle Density: High
- Volumetric Effects: High
- Lens Flare: Off
- Field of View: 0
- Camera Shake: 0
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 0
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 3090 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti was released two years after the launch of its non-Ti brother. This card has better raw performance, which will help players achieve higher visual clarity while maintaining a smooth 60 FPS.
Apply the following settings for the best performance:
Display
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Framerate Cap: 60
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Locked
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: Off
- Upscale Quality: Off
- Upscale Sharpness: 3
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
- Brightness: Default
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: Very High
- Characters Texture Quality: Very High
- Environments Texture Quality: Very High
- Visual Effects Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: 16X ANISO
- Shadow Quality: Custom
- Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Ambient Shadows: Very High
- Directional Shadow Resolution: High
- Directional Shadow Distance: High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur Quality: Off
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects: Very High
- Lens Flare: Off
- Field of View: 0
- Camera Shake: 0
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 0
The above settings will help deliver a smooth 60 FPS in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with either an RTX 3090 or 3090 Ti. These settings were achieved with a combination of High and Very High settings, along with an appropriate frame rate cap to ensure a smooth experience.
