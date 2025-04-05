The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered — which launched on April 3, 2025, for the PC — follows the journey of Joel and Ellie after the events of the first game. It has become quite popular among PC Gamers, considering the game has amassed over 23K players on Steam alone and is expected to grow even more now that the weekend is here.

Ad

If you want the best experience, you need to play the Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K, and the Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti are perfect GPUs for that. However, the default settings may lead to some stutters and frame drops, so you must optimize them for a smoother experience.

These are the optimized settings you can apply for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered if you own an RTX 3090 or 3090 Ti.

Ad

Trending

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840x2160.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 3090

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Nvidia RTX 3090 was a flagship GPU when it first launched. It was designed to play even the most graphically demanding titles at 4K max settings with 60 FPS. However, games have become even more demanding in 2025, making it difficult for this GPU to achieve a solid 60 FPS without a few optimized settings.

Ad

This is also true for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. While the RTX 3090 will achieve 60 FPS most of the time, it can drop below 60 in areas with heavy snow. This is where our optimized settings come into play. The following settings will help this GPU achieve 4K 60 FPS without degrading the visual quality:

Display

Display : Primary

: Primary Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Display Resolution : 3840x2160

: 3840x2160 VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Framerate Cap : 60

: 60 Anti-Aliasing Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2 : Locked

: Locked Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : Off

: Off Upscale Quality : Off

: Off Upscale Sharpness : 3

: 3 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Cinematic Pillarboxes : Off

: Off Brightness: Default

Ad

Graphics

Preset : Custom

: Custom Level of Detail : High

: High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Objects Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Characters Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Environments Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Visual Effects Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering : 8X ANISO

: 8X ANISO Shadow Quality : Custom

: Custom Spotlights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Point Lights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Ambient Shadows : Very High

: Very High Directional Shadow Resolution : High

: High Directional Shadow Distance : High

: High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Contact Shadow Quality : High

: High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections : High

: High Real-Time Reflections Quality : High

: High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections : On

: On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Refraction Quality : Very High

: Very High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur Quality : Off

: Off Particle Density : High

: High Volumetric Effects : High

: High Lens Flare : Off

: Off Field of View : 0

: 0 Camera Shake : 0

: 0 Chromatic Aberration Intensity : 0

: 0 Film Grain Intensity : 0

: 0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 0

Ad

Also read: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered review: More than meets the eye

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 3090 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti was released two years after the launch of its non-Ti brother. This card has better raw performance, which will help players achieve higher visual clarity while maintaining a smooth 60 FPS.

Ad

Apply the following settings for the best performance:

Display

Display : Primary

: Primary Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Display Resolution : 3840x2160

: 3840x2160 VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Framerate Cap : 60

: 60 Anti-Aliasing Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2 : Locked

: Locked Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : Off

: Off Upscale Quality : Off

: Off Upscale Sharpness : 3

: 3 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Cinematic Pillarboxes : Off

: Off Brightness: Default

Graphics

Preset : Custom

: Custom Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Objects Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Characters Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Environments Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Visual Effects Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering : 16X ANISO

: 16X ANISO Shadow Quality : Custom

: Custom Spotlights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Point Lights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Ambient Shadows : Very High

: Very High Directional Shadow Resolution : High

: High Directional Shadow Distance : High

: High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Contact Shadow Quality : High

: High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections : High

: High Real-Time Reflections Quality : High

: High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections : On

: On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Refraction Quality : Very High

: Very High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur Quality : Off

: Off Particle Density : Very High

: Very High Volumetric Effects : Very High

: Very High Lens Flare : Off

: Off Field of View : 0

: 0 Camera Shake : 0

: 0 Chromatic Aberration Intensity : 0

: 0 Film Grain Intensity : 0

: 0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 0

Ad

The above settings will help deliver a smooth 60 FPS in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with either an RTX 3090 or 3090 Ti. These settings were achieved with a combination of High and Very High settings, along with an appropriate frame rate cap to ensure a smooth experience.

Check out the graphics settings for other GPUs:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Bhowal Suraj Bhowal is a Gaming Tech writer at Sportskeeda whose content ranges from product comparisons to curated lists showcasing the best technological finds on the market. He is fascinated by the complex mechanisms that power games, and spends countless hours researching and learning about the latest advancements in hardware.



The B.Tech Computer Science Engineering graduate stumbled into writing during his college days. He spent 4 collective years honing his skills at 3rd Life, MonkHub, Transcurators, and NerdsChalk (NRDZ Pvt. Ltd.), but it was at Sportskeeda that he found the perfect avenue to delve into his passion for gaming tech.



Video games have been a constant presence in Suraj's life ever since he first got his hands on the classic Prince of Persia series. Today, he is a big Apex Legends fan, and keenly follows the Global Series, but he has no favorite organization just yet. However, he loves watching streams from professional players like Brandon "aceu" Winn and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.



When not writing, Suraj enjoys watching movies and TV shows and building PCs for his loved ones. He also likes to unwind with music, ranging from Hollywood soundtracks to the soulful melodies of Rabindra Sangeet. Know More