The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 5060 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released on April 3, 2025. This version of the title was earlier limited to just the PlayStation but has now been released on PC. However, when it comes to the system requirements, the game is borderline demanding on the platform.
Those who own the RTX 5060 Ti should have no issues running The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. They should be able to play the game at some of its highest settings, considering it only requires an RTX 3060 to run smoothly. However, while the title runs well as it is, we recommend you tweak the settings to achieve optimal performance.
This article lists the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 5060 Ti.
Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.
Best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 5060 Ti
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered runs incredibly well on the RTX 5060 Ti. The card easily handles the game at 4K resolution, even at max settings. We've enabled the Very High graphics preset, which makes the textures look super realistic. While the title runs close to 60 FPS without any upscaling, we've enabled DLSS Quality mode to give us a slight increase in both performance and quality.
We've also enabled Motion Blur and Depth of Field, which adds a ton of realism to the gameplay. However, we recommend you turn off VSync as it may affect performance. Only turn it on if you don't have a monitor that features support for AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.
Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5060 Ti:
Display
- Display: 1
- Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- VSync: Off
- Refresh Rate: 165Hz
- Framerate Cap: 360
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost
- AMD Anti-Lag: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 5
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: On
- Brightness: 0
Graphics
- Preset: Very High
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: On
- Depth of Field Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Intensity: 0
- Bloom: On
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
- Field of View: 5
- Camera Shake: 10
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 5
- Film Grain Intensity: 5
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 10
With the settings mentioned above, you can expect sky-high framerates and also enjoy the best graphics quality in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Being a moderately demanding game, it easily runs at 4K resolution, with the max graphics preset.
