The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 5060 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released on April 3, 2025. This version of the title was earlier limited to just the PlayStation but has now been released on PC. However, when it comes to the system requirements, the game is borderline demanding on the platform.

Those who own the RTX 5060 Ti should have no issues running The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. They should be able to play the game at some of its highest settings, considering it only requires an RTX 3060 to run smoothly. However, while the title runs well as it is, we recommend you tweak the settings to achieve optimal performance.

This article lists the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

Best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 5060 Ti

The RTX 5060 Ti runs The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K resolution (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered runs incredibly well on the RTX 5060 Ti. The card easily handles the game at 4K resolution, even at max settings. We've enabled the Very High graphics preset, which makes the textures look super realistic. While the title runs close to 60 FPS without any upscaling, we've enabled DLSS Quality mode to give us a slight increase in both performance and quality.

We've also enabled Motion Blur and Depth of Field, which adds a ton of realism to the gameplay. However, we recommend you turn off VSync as it may affect performance. Only turn it on if you don't have a monitor that features support for AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5060 Ti:

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost

On with Boost AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Quality

Quality Upscale Sharpness: 5

5 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: On

On Brightness: 0

Graphics

Preset: Very High

Very High Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering : 8x Anisotropic

: 8x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High

Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Very High

Very High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: Very High

Very High Motion Blur Quality : Very High

: Very High Motion Blur Intensity: 0

0 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: Very High

Very High Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High

Very High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 5

5 Camera Shake: 10

10 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 5

5 Film Grain Intensity: 5

5 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

With the settings mentioned above, you can expect sky-high framerates and also enjoy the best graphics quality in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Being a moderately demanding game, it easily runs at 4K resolution, with the max graphics preset.

