The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was previously exclusive to the PS4 and the PS5. However, it was finally released on the PC platform on April 3, 2025. Judging by the system requirements, the game is just moderately demanding in terms of hardware.

With the RTX 3060 being the recommended GPU for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, players who own the RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 Ti should have no issues running the game at high settings. The RTX 50 series can comfortably run it at 4K, and with some tweaks in the settings, you can expect super smooth gameplay without any performance issues.

This article lists the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 5070 or 5070 Ti GPU.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 5070

The RTX 5070 runs The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at some of its best settings (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered looks absolutely stunning on the RTX 5070. At 4K resolution and with the Very High graphics preset, the game puts up around 70-80 fps framerates. It looks amazing in this setting with the high resolution and max quality textures. The overall gameplay is made even more immersive as we've turned on motion blur, chromatic aberration, and film grain filters.

Since the framerates are already quite high, we don't see the need to turn on Frame generation. However, if you want frame rates over 100 FPS, we recommend you turn on FG. Note that image blurring or pixelation comes with frame generation. Some players have complained about the visuals looking rather muddy. You can turn it on if you don't mind the slight loss in visual quality.

Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5070:

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Balanced

Balanced Upscale Sharpness: 1

1 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: On

On Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering : 8x Anisotropic

: 8x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High

Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Very High

Very High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: Very High

Very High Motion Blur Quality : Very High

: Very High Motion Blur Intensity: 5

5 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: Very High

Very High Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High

Very High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 0

0 Camera Shake: 10

10 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0

0 Film Grain Intensity: 5

5 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

Also read: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 5070 Ti

The RTX 5070 Ti comfortably runs The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered produces higher framerates on the RTX 5070 Ti. It displays up to 100 fps at 4K resolution, with the Very High graphics preset.

We've worked on some extra visual aids, like motion blur, chromatic aberration, and more, to get a more realistic gameplay experience. We've also enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, as it helps improve visual quality and performance as well.

Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5070 Ti:

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost

On with Boost AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Quality

Quality Upscale Sharpness: 5

5 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: On

On Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering : 16x Anisotropic

: 16x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High

Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Very High

Very High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: Very High

Very High Motion Blur Quality : Very High

: Very High Motion Blur Intensity: 5

5 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: Very High

Very High Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High

Very High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 5

5 Camera Shake: 10

10 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 5

5 Film Grain Intensity: 5

5 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

With these settings applied, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered should run smoothly, delivering an immersive and visually stunning gameplay experience.

