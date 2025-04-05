The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 5090

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was initially only released on the PS4 and the PS5. However, Sony finally released the Remastered version on PC on April 3rd, 2025. The system requirements of the game suggest that it is just borderline demanding. The game is more GPU-intensive, and the system requirements recommend having the RTX 3060 for optimal performance.
It shouldn't be a problem for those with the RTX 5090. The latest Nvidia flagship GPU can easily run the game at its highest settings without any performance issues.
That said, it is recommended to tweak the settings to get the best balance of performance and visual quality. In this article, we will look into the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 5090.
Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 5090 GPU.
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 5090
For The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on RTX 5090, we've enabled 4K resolution with the Very High graphics preset. This produces the best visual quality, enabling rich color tones and sharp shadows. We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, further improving visual fidelity and performance. All in all, the game can be played at more than 120 fps with these settings enabled.
Since the framerates are already high, there's no need to turn on Frame generation. Nevertheless, if you want to see an even higher framerate, you can turn it on. However, keep in mind that frame generation is known to cause muddy visuals, so expect some amount of blurring or pixelation.
We only recommend you turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5090:
Display
- Display: 1
- Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- VSync: Off
- Refresh Rate: 165Hz
- Framerate Cap: 360
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Balanced
- Upscale Sharpness: 1
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: On
- Brightness: As per preference
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Image-Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: On
- Depth of Field Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Intensity: 5
- Bloom: On
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
- Field of View: 10
- Camera Shake: 10
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 10
- Film Grain Intensity: 5
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 10
