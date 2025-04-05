The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 5090

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was initially only released on the PS4 and the PS5. However, Sony finally released the Remastered version on PC on April 3rd, 2025. The system requirements of the game suggest that it is just borderline demanding. The game is more GPU-intensive, and the system requirements recommend having the RTX 3060 for optimal performance.

Ad

It shouldn't be a problem for those with the RTX 5090. The latest Nvidia flagship GPU can easily run the game at its highest settings without any performance issues.

That said, it is recommended to tweak the settings to get the best balance of performance and visual quality. In this article, we will look into the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 5090.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 5090 GPU.

Ad

Trending

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC on RTX 5090

The RTX 5090 runs The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at the highest possible settings (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

For The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on RTX 5090, we've enabled 4K resolution with the Very High graphics preset. This produces the best visual quality, enabling rich color tones and sharp shadows. We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, further improving visual fidelity and performance. All in all, the game can be played at more than 120 fps with these settings enabled.

Ad

Since the framerates are already high, there's no need to turn on Frame generation. Nevertheless, if you want to see an even higher framerate, you can turn it on. However, keep in mind that frame generation is known to cause muddy visuals, so expect some amount of blurring or pixelation.

We only recommend you turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 5090:

Ad

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Balanced

Balanced Upscale Sharpness: 1

1 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: On

On Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering : 16x Anisotropic

: 16x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Image-Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High

Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Very High

Very High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: Very High

Very High Motion Blur Quality : Very High

: Very High Motion Blur Intensity: 5

5 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: Very High

Very High Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High

Very High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 10

10 Camera Shake: 10

10 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 10

10 Film Grain Intensity: 5

5 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

Ad

Also read: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Check out similar articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More