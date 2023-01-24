Top 5 best Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake chips in 2023

The Intel 13th gen lineup based on the Raptor Lake lineup was introduced in 2022. The underlying architecture is based on a process refinement of the Alder Lake 10nm-based Intel 7 process node. The new chips, thus, are not much faster than the last-gen.

However, the Intel 13th gen is lucrative, with clever pricing and multiple options. Over 25 chips based on the architecture are currently available for purchase.

This can make choosing the best processor for a PC build quite difficult. Thus, we have listed the best Raptor Lake options on this list to help users choose a killer chip for their next gaming rig.

A guide to choosing the best Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake chips in 2023

5) Intel Core i5 13400 ($221)

Packaging of 13th gen Core i5 chips (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 13400 is a budget offering based on the most popular series from Team Blue. The chip comes with ten cores, six of which are high-performance "P" cores. The rest are efficient "E."

The x400 lineup of processors has been Team Blue's $200 competitor. They will compete against Ryzen 5 non-X offerings from Team Red.

However, with the Raptor Lake launch, the processor lineup is now costlier. The chip's advertised MSRP is $221 and sells for $239.

Intel Core i5 13400 Generation 13th gen Raptor Lake # of cores 10 # of threads 16 P-core Turbo clock 4.6 GHz E-core Turbo clock 3.3 GHz Cache 20MB Maximum turbo power 154W Launch MSRP $221

4) Intel Core i5 13600KF ($304)

Packaging of the Intel Core i5 13600KF chip (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 13600KF is the highest-end offering in the sub-series. This chip does not pack an iGPU, hence the "F" moniker. The Raptor Lake variant has 14 cores, the highest of any i5 chip yet. It is a premium option for budget gamers.

At $300, the Intel 13th gen chip competes against the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and easily beats the Team Red processor. The chip levels are what the Red Camp offers in both gaming and productivity workloads. This is due to a higher core count of 13600KF chips.

Intel Core i5 13600KF Generation 13th gen Raptor Lake # of cores 14 (6P+8E) # of threads 20 P-core Turbo clock 5.1 GHz E-core Turbo clock 3.9 GHz Cache 20MB Maximum turbo power 181W Launch MSRP $304

3) Intel Core i7 13700 ($394)

Packaging of the Intel Core i7 chips (Image via Intel)

The Intel 13th gen Core i7 13700 is a slightly turned-down version of the higher-end Core i7 13700K. The non-K chip cannot be overclocked and packs a slightly lower operating speed.

However, its price is slashed from around $430 to $394. The Intel 13th gen lineup comes with a slightly cheaper i7 13700F as well, which packs similar performances. The F-variant does not come with an iGPU.

Thus, these chips are good options for users looking for a cost-effective, high-performance system.

Intel Core i7 13700 Generation 13th gen Raptor Lake # of cores 16 (8P+8E) # of threads 24 P-core Turbo clock 5.1 GHz E-core Turbo clock 4.1 GHz Cache 30MB Maximum turbo power 219W Launch MSRP $394

2) Intel Core i9 13980HX ($668)

An Intel Core i9 13980HX-powered MSI Radier laptop (Image via MSI)

With the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup, the company has made major advances in the notebook segment. The Core i9 13980HX, the highest-end mobile chip, is the most interesting.

It comes with 24 cores and can boost up to 5.6 GHz. The processor was recently spotted beating the Threadripper 2990WX in terms of overall performance.

Laptops sporting this chip will cost thousands. However, it comes with the best-in-class performance in the segment, that is, until AMD comes up with an equally impressive processor.

Intel Core i9 13980HX Generation 13th gen Raptor Lake # of cores 24 (8P+16E) # of threads 32 P-core Turbo clock 5.6 GHz E-core Turbo clock 4.0 GHz Cache 36MB Maximum turbo power 157W Launch MSRP $668

1) Intel Core i9 13900KS ($699)

Packaging of the Intel Core i9 13900KS (Image via Intel)

The Intel 13th gen Core i9 13900KS currently owns the performance crown. It is the first commercially available processor to hit 6 GHz clock speeds out of the box.

The chip is a slightly overclocked Core i9 13900K, thus, it packs very few performance improvements over the original flagship from 2022.

The processor was launched for a hefty premium of $699 and is not for everybody. It is meant for enthusiasts and overclockers who prioritize numbers over anything else.

Intel Core i9 13900KS Generation 13th gen Raptor Lake # of cores 24 (8P+16E) # of threads 32 P-core Turbo clock 6.0 GHz E-core Turbo clock 4.3 GHz Cache 36MB Maximum turbo power 253W Launch MSRP $699

