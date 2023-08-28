Twitch black and white screen error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The infamous Twitch black and white screen issues keep troubling users. Most players have reported a blackout or whitewash of the display with the audio still playing. This can kick out viewers from streams, thereby destroying the experience. Twitch hasn't released any proper fix for the error yet, making it more difficult for users who just want to enjoy a stream.

Many have reported the problem recently on online forums and nothing they did help resolve it. However, some have reported workarounds and fixes that have proved favorable for them. In this article, we will fill you in on all of them and encourage you to try all the fixes since no one solution is a definitive answer to the black and white screen problem.

Fixes to Twitch black and white screen error

Some fixes have helped resolve the white and black screen issue for users on the internet.

Expand Tweet

Fix 1: Remove or disable the Adobe Acrobat extension

There have been a few reports suggesting that the Adobe Acrobat extension is the culprit behind the black and white error on Twitch. Therefore, if you are using it, or have it installed, it is suggested you either remove or disable it. Then refresh your page. Twitch should be working now.

Fix 2: Clear browser cache and cookies

Cache and cookies might contain corrupted data that can stop Twitch from loading up properly. Thus, it is recommended you clear all cache in case the above fix doesn't work. Follow these steps:

Launch Chrome. Click on More at the top-right. Next, go to More tools → Clear browsing data. You can now choose a time range for which you want to clear browsing data and cache. Select All time (recommended) to clear all data. Hit Clear data.

Fix 3: Disable any ad and tracker blockers

Although uncommon, ad blockers interfere with site content from time to time. Therefore, flipping them off to check whether Twitch loads up properly can be a viable fix.

Fix 4: Check if your video drivers are updated

Video drivers are crucial in rendering and proper display. If your system is running outdated drivers, you might face problems in loading site content. Therefore, check if you have the latest updates installed.

To update video drivers, follow these steps:

Open up Windows Search. Then, go to Device Manager. Navigate to Display adapters. Right-click on your video adapter and click on Update driver. Choose "Search automatically for drivers" and let the process finish. Hit Finish once the system is done installing the best drivers.

These fixes should help you resolve the black and white screen issue on the popular streaming service. Do note that the issue keeps coming back every once in a while for some users. So, bookmark this article and keep checking back for updated fixes.