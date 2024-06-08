Riot Games is finally releasing Valorant for the console, according to a Summer Game Fest 2024 announcement by the game's executive producer Andy Ho, and production director Arnar Gylfason. This 5v5, free-to-play, tactical shooter will be available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Valorant has various Agents and multiple gameplay mechanics. If you're new to the game or want to try it on a console and play with a controller, it's crucial to have the best settings possible.

As such, this article lists the best controller settings for Xbox and PlayStation controllers when playing Valorant.

Valorant for the console: Best controller settings for Xbox and PS5

According to Riot Games, custom-built Valorant gameplay is featured on both Xbox and PS5 formats, ensuring the game's strict core level, and competitive playability. However, to keep up with the title's standard for competitive integrity, cross-play will not be available between PC and console players.

On the other hand, Valorant players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 can enjoy a connected shared inventory, as well as gameplay progression linked to their account.

If you are trying out Valorant for the console, here are the recommended settings for both Xbox and PS5 controllers:

Xbox controller settings

Best controller settings for Xbox (Image via Riot Games)

You can always customize your default settings to your liking. With these settings, there are no swap weapon buttons, so you have to utilize the Pick button to change weapons in a match.

Furthermore, melee is an important part of the game as it boosts your movement speed and helps break doors, walls, etc. Keeping it on the Left stick button is efficient, as you can easily equip it while running or walking.

Nonetheless, Valorant for the console features more default controller settings as well. All of them are listed below.

Valorant (Xbox)

Xbox controllers - Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Bumper Jumper (Xbox)

Xbox controllers - Bumper Jumper (Image via Riot Games)

Bumper Shooter (Xbox)

Xbox controllers - Bumper Shooter (Image via Riot Games)

Fighter (Xbox)

Xbox controllers - Fighter (Image via Riot Games)

Tactician (Xbox)

Xbox controllers - Tactician (Image via Riot Games)

PS5 controller settings

If you are trying Valorant for the console on a PS5, the recommended button inputs are similar to the Xbox controller settings. However, as the button inputs are different for each action, we've shared the settings below:

Similar to the Xbox controller settings, Valorant for the console offers you various default settings for PS5 controllers. All of them are shown below:

Valorant (PS5)

PS5 controllers - Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Bumper Jumper (PS5)

PS5 controllers - Bumper Jumper (Image via Riot Games)

Bumper Shooter (PS5)

PS5 controllers - Bumper Shooter (Image via Riot Games)

Fighter (PS5)

PS5 controllers - Fighter (Image via Riot Games)

Tactician (PS5)

PS5 controllers - Tactician (Image via Riot Games)

When is Riot Games releasing Valorant for the console?

Riot Games first announced the release of the console version of Valorant at the Summer Game Fest 2024 event. Andy Ho and Arnar Gylfason announced that the Valorant for the console release will occur on June 14, 2024.

Although it will first launch as a limited beta in countries, such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan, Valorant for the console will expand globally shortly.

