"There are LIMITS to the Apple effect?": Fans react as Vision Pro returns pick up pace amidst comfort and headache issue

Apple is again making headlines, and this time, it's due to a substantial surge in Vision Pro returns. The tech giant provides a 14-day period to return the products, and people are actively utilizing this option. Confidently highlighting the versatility of the headset, Apple shows people wearing the Vision Pro seamlessly at all times – whether at home, in the office, or various other locations – in their ads.

However, in reality, things are different. People are unsatisfied with the final product, contributing to a substantial rate of Vision Pro returns. A user shared their disappointment on X:

"What? But I thought Apple would change the landscape of VR+AR because the Apple magic and the Apple difference of their products would be that much better from their product wisdom that even Netflix would be fool to turn down. There are LIMITS to the Apple effect? Dearie me."

-@KeijiKG/X

Expand Tweet

Let's review the common issues users are facing with Apple's premium VR headset.

Why is everyone returning their Apple Vision Pro?

The news of Vision Pro returns is steadily growing. Several social media posts have gone viral as individuals share their reasons for returning the device. The most common reasons for the Vision Pro returns include headaches, motion sickness, and eye strain. Users also mentioned that the device is not comfortable to wear.

VR headsets are usually known to cause dryness and redness in the eyes. Parker Ortolani, Product Manager at Verge Media, shared that using the device led to a burst blood vessel in his eye.

He also posted on Thread that the device was too uncomfortable and caused strains in his eyes. Acknowledging the good side and tradeoffs, he expressed willingness to try the next version of the device if Apple comes up with a more comfortable experience with the headset.

Rjey, a tech influencer, also posted about his experience with the headset on X. He shared:

"Can’t wait to return the Vision Pro, probably the most mind blowing piece of tech I’ve ever tried. Can’t deal with these headaches after 10 minutes of use though."

Expand Tweet

It is quite tricky to sell wearables to the mass market. The recent increase in Vision Pro returns shows how hard it is to create a gadget that suits everyone's preferences and needs.

On Thread, a user shared that using the headset is not very useful in her work as she feels dizzy while working on Figma using Apple's latest device.

One Redditor criticized the device, saying it felt like a torture session.

Comment byu/Choice_Chipmunk_2943 from discussion inVisionPro Expand Post

But that's not the only problem. People have also complained about the productivity of the device. The Vision Pro costs $3500 and features 12 cameras, five sensors, and 4K displays. However, users are unhappy with the balance between the price and features offered.

Alexander Torrenegra, the CEO of the employment website Torre, shared that he returned the headset after using it for two hours.

Expand Tweet

The absence of dedicated apps and games is another factor contributing to Vision Pro returns. With Netflix notably declining to build a dedicated app for the device at the launch, things do not look that good for Apple. In an interview with Stratechery, the co-CEO of Netflix, Greg Peters, said that the device (Vision Pro) is such a subscale that it’s not really particularly relevant to most of their members.

On the bright side, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman praised the headset as the “second most impressive” tech since the iPhone. Many people planning to return the device also mentioned that they would be interested in trying out the next version, Vision Pro 2.

Currently, we don't have the exact number of Vision Pro returns, and there has been no response from Apple. Let's wait and see how the giant responds after receiving a large number of returns at the store.

Check out other updates on Apple Vision Pro:

Is Apple Vision Pro sold out? || Best Apple Vision Pro Alternatives || How to watch the Super Bowl on the Vision Pro? || Will Apple Vision Pro require an iPhone or MacBook?