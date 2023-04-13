Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 season 3 has new settings for PC players: Keybind Presets, Gyro Ratcheting, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s newest season has begun, bringing new maps, modes, weapons, and other fresh content for fans to experience. The highly anticipated Season 3 update also saw many influential global tweaks, including two new in-game settings on PC: Keybind Presets and Gyro Ratcheting.

Both these settings were added considering the player’s advantage and will vastly improve the gameplay experience. The article’s next section offers insights on Keybind Presets and Gyro Ratcheting in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 and how players are meant to use them.

All new PC settings included in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 3

With the Season 3 update that came out on April 12, 2023, three keybind presets were added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to make it easier for beginners and pros looking to switch to a familiar layout quickly. Gyro Ratcheting, on the other hand, is targeted at players who use a controller and gyroscope for aiming.

As per the patch notes, here’s what each setting aims to achieve:

Keybind Presets

Keybind Presets (Image via Activision)

Keybind Presets refers to a pre-determined set of keybinds that allows players to switch to a different keybind layout with just a click. Season 3 added three Keybind Presets to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

Default: Allows the player to switch to the default Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 keybind layout. Classic: Lets the player switch to the Warzone 1 layout, making it easier for migrating players. Simplified: Improves accessibility by reducing the number of keybinds.

Players can access Keybind Presets from Keyboard and Mouse settings under the Keybinds tab.

Gyro Ratcheting

Gyro Ratcheting setting (Image via Activision)

Gyro Ratcheting is an advanced setting that allows players to reposition the controller with a specific key when gyroscope aiming is enabled in the game. This eliminates the need to control the camera using the thumbstick, meaning lesser thumb movements. One can also reassign the thumbstick to a different action, making it even more productive.

Interestingly, Gyro Ratcheting was mentioned in the patch notes for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 2 Reloaded, launched last month. As per reports, although the feature was scheduled to be introduced with Season 2 Reloaded, the developers had to scrap the plan at the last moment due to an unknown cause.

Snowy @SnowyGyro @Treyarch



The new Aiming Input Device - Menu Prompts options are great though. Hope it will apply to gameplay soon. The automatic setting should ignore mouse movements though. @BeenoxCODPC Gyro ratcheting doesn't seem to be in yet despite the patch notes, checked out PC and PS4 versions.The new Aiming Input Device - Menu Prompts options are great though. Hope it will apply to gameplay soon. The automatic setting should ignore mouse movements though. @Treyarch @BeenoxCODPC Gyro ratcheting doesn't seem to be in yet despite the patch notes, checked out PC and PS4 versions.The new Aiming Input Device - Menu Prompts options are great though. Hope it will apply to gameplay soon. The automatic setting should ignore mouse movements though.

BeenoxCODPC @BeenoxCODPC @SnowyGyro @Treyarch That was scheduled for this update, but had to be removed at the very last minute. We're sorry for the confusion. @SnowyGyro @Treyarch That was scheduled for this update, but had to be removed at the very last minute. We're sorry for the confusion.

Luckily, the much-awaited setting has officially been launched for both the Call of Duty titles with the Season 3 update. Players can access Gyro Ratcheting under the Controller > Advanced tab, among other gyroscope settings.

In addition to the settings mentioned above, Season 3’s patch notes revealed multiple meta-boosting adjustments to both shooter titles, affecting a range of in-game objects and mechanics such as Weapons, Equipment, Kill-Streaks, Field Upgrades, Vehicles, and more.

The developers also paid attention to audio quality and control, social features, and user interface, alongside deploying much-needed bug fixes.

