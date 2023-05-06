5 ways to transfer files between your Android device and computer wirelessly

Whether it is a photo, video, or a document for work, sending files back and forth between your Android device and computer is one of those things that most of us do daily, yet it can be frustratingly complicated sometimes. Limited internet connectivity, or, God forbid, no network at all, further complicates matters. But don’t worry, this article lists five ways to transfer files between your Android device and your PC.

Android devices - too many options?

Since there are only two major mobile operating systems (how many people have heard of Ubuntu Touch?), practically every mobile app is compatible with Android devices. While this is a good thing in general, the sheer amount of choices can be overwhelming.

Hence, we have chosen some of the best options so that you can pick the one that suits you best.

1) Google Drive (or any other cloud storage, really)

Image via Sportskeeda

Google Drive is easily one of the best ways to transfer files as the distance between the devices is not a barrier: a file shared on one side of the globe can be accessed on the other. With a maximum free storage space of 15 GB (more storage can be purchased), you can transfer practically any file you want.

There are, however, two downsides: first, it is directly tied to your Google account, so any files sent over Gmail will eat away at your 15 GB of storage. Secondly, transferring a few pictures or videos to Drive can be a lot of work, as you have to open Drive on another device, then download it there, whereas Bluetooth can get it done in less than half the time. This brings us to our next method:

2) Bluetooth

What if you have a different problem though: what if you don't have an internet connection? Well, it is unlikely that you are reading this article in that scenario, but if you do find yourself in this situation, Bluetooth has your back. It is available on pretty much every Android device or computer made in the last decade, so compatibility is not a problem.

No-internet file transfer has some pretty big downsides, though: slow transfer speeds are a persistent problem, and both devices must be in the same room. While the latter might not be a big problem, the former means you can bid adieu to that half-hour-long 1080p video you want to transfer.

3) WhatsApp

Surprisingly, this popular Instant messaging platform can be used to transfer files at a maximum individual size of 100 MB, with no limit on the number of files you can share. However, videos shot using WhatsApp can not be larger than 16 MB.

All you need to do to use WhatsApp to transfer your files is save your number as a contact on your Android device and add that number to WhatsApp. Now, open WhatsApp Web on your computer, and you are ready to go.

4) Snapdrop

This one is an interesting option. Snapdrop is a third-party service that acts as Airdrop for Android devices and PCs. It can transfer any file, no matter how big, as long as both devices are connected over WiFi. While sending a simple photo is too much work, this is the way to go for a high-quality video or any other large file.

However, in an age where stealing information has become a common practice, whether you wish to trust the site is up to you.

5) Intel Unison

We saved the best for last, and it's Intel Unison. It imposes no limit on the number of files transferrable or their size, and coming from Team Blue speaks for its security and trustworthiness. Not only does it seamlessly transfer images and videos, but it also lets you make and receive calls, send messages, and even check your notifications.

For some reason, Intel claims it only works on Windows computers with an Evo-certified chipset, but at the time of writing, it seems to work fine on all computers, even those with AMD processors. One catch is that it only supports PCs running Windows 11, but if you can run it, try it.

6) USB drive (bonus!)

Image via Pexels

Yes, we hear you; it’s not wireless. But it’s still a great option! Especially with the rise of USB Type-C flash drives, it is easier than ever to transfer data between your Android device and computer. Practically every Android phone (and even the upcoming iPhone 15) has a USB Type-C for charging, and all modern laptops come equipped with at least one such port. Even if you only have a USB Type-A (the big rectangular kind) flash drive, you can buy an on-the-go (OTG) cable for very little, both in electronics stores and online.

Flash drives are both fast and secure, and don’t need an internet connection either! Moreover, storage capacity is not an issue as you can buy one that suits your needs. You can also use it to reinstall your PC's OS. So, as long as you don’t forget it at home, a flash drive is a great way to transfer files between your Android device and computer.

Conclusion

I hope you found a method that works for you. If none of them do, you could try using a good old-fashioned wired file transfer for your Android device - it might not be as convenient as wireless, but it does get the job done, and sometimes faster too.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes