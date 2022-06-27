What's the best gaming setup for beginners? (2022)

If you are someone who wants to make a gaming setup, you don't need to spend tons of money to play the latest games. A good beginner gaming setup needs to include a good monitor, a comfortable chair, capable headsets, and a PC strong enough to run your favorite titles over the next few years.

Going for a console is not a bad choice, as a gaming setup does not necessarily require the strongest PC for users to have fun. However, going for a PC setup is preferable because games from both PlayStation and Xbox are available, and the ones that are not will be available in the near future.

Moreover, there are more advantages to gaming on a PC, generally.

Simple gaming setup is sufficient for casual gamers

Desk and chair

Before buying the components of the computer, you need to sort out all the other setup requirements. A desk big enough to house a monitor and keyboard, leaving enough space to move around the mouse, is needed. Moreover, it should have extra space to keep a controller, a headset, and speakers.

A chair comfortable enough to sit on for multiple hours on a stretch is next on the list. One with height adjustments is recommended so that users can line up the armrest will the desk height and keep it tall enough to have the monitor at eye level.

Investing some time to research which chair to buy will pay off.

Gaming monitor

It's essential to have a capable monitor that will display games in all their glory. Gaming monitors have high refresh rates, low response times, and options for high resolution. For casual gaming, the best option would be to go for a high refresh rate monitor at 1080p.

Also, if you do not want to spend money on external speakers, some monitors come with in-built speakers that produce exceptional audio.

Controller and keyboard

The PlayStation DualSense controller (Image via Sony)

Buying a controller for your gaming setup will be helpful for many titles. Even though a keyboard and mouse are superior for most games, controllers are a better alternative for racing simulators and sports games and preferable for when you need to sit back and relax.

Getting a gaming keyboard can be of low priority as even a non-gaming one can do the job for most people. However, a mechanical keyboard is better than a membrane one as it is more durable and fast.

It has extra features, such as anti-ghosting, macro keys, and more. The only disadvantage of mechanical keyboards is that they're more expensive.

Mouse and mousepad

The Razer Viper V2 Pro (Image via Razer)

The mouse is one of the most critical peripherals as it complements the user's playstyle the most. There are many aspects to factor in while looking for a gaming mouse, such as weight, size, programmable buttons, sensor speed, and connectivity.

For a beginner, getting a mouse with a capable sensor that will be precise and cost-effective is the best choice.

A mousepad is something most people overlook in a setup, and there should be plenty of space for you to move the mouse freely without running into other components. Going for a large mousepad is a good choice.

To save desk space, users can go for a 60% keyboard, which will leave more room for the mouse.

Headset

The Logitech G733 (Image via Logitech)

A good headset will immerse you in the game. The best headsets have surround sound and heavy bass, with extra features catering to the gaming audience.

Some features of a gaming headset include active noise cancellation, a high-quality microphone, and wireless connectivity.

But for beginners, build quality must be given more importance because a headset goes through the most wear and tear. At the same time, it needs to be comfortable so that users do not suffer headaches.

