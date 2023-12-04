The next major event in the world of e-commerce, The End of Year Holiday Sales, will hit Amazon's stores this month. Even though the Black Friday Sale ended earlier this week, the start of December signals some big sales will be heading out soon. The holiday season will be filled with remarkable deals offering huge discounts on a wide range of products, from daily essentials to technology.

Keep reading this article if you want to learn more about this event and what some of the best purchases during this Amazon Sale will be.

Note: As the sale has yet to start, the discounts that will be offered have not been confirmed. This article will list some of the best products that you can purchase. Take the discount rates with a grain of salt.

Expected Date of Amazon's End of Year Holiday Sale

The End of Year Holiday sale is expected to be held from December 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024. As stated in this Retail Holiday Calender of Amazon, this will be a worldwide event.

This sale will offer discounts on many products, which will be perfect as you can buy great gifts for your friends and loved ones during the holidays. Let's check some of the best items you can buy from the End of Year Holiday Sale on Amazon.

Some of the best expected deals from the Amazon End of Year Holiday Sale

1) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X ($288.99)

The Ryzen 9 CPU page on Amazon's website (Image via Amazon)

With 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 9 5900X is designed primarily for gamers who want to max out CPU-limited games while managing the most demanding productivity work. It is one of the best processors in the market and can make an excellent addition to your machine.

Pros

Cheaper than its predecessor

Supports 16 full-power cores and 32 processing threads

Excellent gaming performance

Cons

Lacks support for DDR4 RAM

Can get heated quickly

Retail Price: $569.99

Expected Discount: -49% or more

Check out the product here

2) SAMSUNG 32" M80B Computer Monitor ($369.99)

Amazon's page for Samsung M80B Monitor (Image via Amazon)

Samsung's M8 Smart Monitor is a versatile display that may be used as a computer monitor or television. It has fantastic image quality, with its screen suiting most roles. This product could be substantially discounted during the Amazon Holiday Sale, allowing gamers to purchase a top-quality monitor at an affordable cost.

Pros

Large 32' screen

4K Resolution

Cons

Frame rate capped at 60

No VRR support

Retail Price: $482.99

Expected Discount: -23% or more

Check out this product here

3) Sennheiser Consumer Audio HD 600 ($282.36)

Amazon's page for the product (Image via Amazon)

For more than 20 years, audiophiles have had access to the Sennheiser HD600 headphone, which is still regarded as the standard among the latest headsets. It is an open-back, lightweight, over-ear headset that isn't as loud as some current models in the market. The HD 600 might be the perfect gear for you if you're an audiophile looking for reasonably priced equipment that delivers exceptional sound quality.

Pros

Comfortable design

Lightweight

Excellent sound quality

Cons

Poor sound isolation

Lack of bass quantity

Retail Price: $449.95

Expected Discount: -37% or more

Check out this product here

4) Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop ($1,177.71)

A great gaming laptop that you can purchase during this Holiday Sale (Image via Amazon)

Featuring the 7 7840HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, the Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop is ideal for modern games. If you're looking for a portable PC that isn't as expensive as some of the top laptops on the market while still providing excellent performance, this product might be the one for you.

Pros

Budget-friendly in terms of top-of-the-shelf laptops

Long battery life

Cons

A bit heavy compared to most other laptops in its range

Display is also not that great compared to laptops in the same range

Retail Price: $1,399.99

Expected Discount: -16% or more

Check out this product here

5) ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Gaming Keyboard ($144.99)

The ROG Strix might be the keyboard you are looking for during the End of Year Holiday Sale (Image via Amazon)

Compared to other mechanical keyboards on the market, the Scope II 96 is a quiet and wireless option that provides excellent performance for the price. If you're looking for a keyboard that isn't too big, the Scope II might be the one for you during this Holiday Sale.

Pros

Low input latency

Long battery life

Cons

Some users may find the keyboard's arrangement strange since it is too tightly packed.

Retail Price: $179.99

Expected Discount: -19% or more

Check out this product here

For more tech-related content, follow Sportskeeda.